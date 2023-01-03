Big Ten Basketball: Tuesday Open Thread

Monday, January 2nd

MaximumSam: Rutgers’ ownership of #1 Purdue continues. Purdue was chasing this game the whole way, as Rutgers was up by as many as 13 in the second half. They fought back and took a two point lead on Foster Loyer’s three with thirty seconds left. That led to Rutgers getting this shot from Cam Spencer.

Cam Spencer has been improving with every game he’s played for Rutgers. Here he is hitting the game winning 3 against number 1 in country Purdue to solidify his legacy On the Banks in just his first season. #GORU #Rutgers pic.twitter.com/z0xMyMsYXY — JRED (@jredauthentic) January 3, 2023

Some yakety sax ended the game but resulted in Rutgers beating #1 Purdue for the second year in a row. After nearly beating OSU in Columbus and beating Purdue in Mackey, is Rutgers the frontrunner in the conference?

Tuesday, January 3rd

MaximumSam: I’m still figuring out this Sparty team. Malik Hall is healthy again and getting back into the rotation, so who knows how to judge their games without him. It’s a bit jarring watching a Sparty team that is pretty strong in the backcourt and from the outside (27th in three point percentage), but looks a bit deficient inside. They are almost the inverse of Nebraska, which hasn’t shot straight from outside (315th) but is showing some moxy from two and on the glass. They have an identity and are a threat to win night in and night out, which is a newish feeling for Hoiberg’s Huskers. Torvik goes Sparty, 64-59.

MaximumSam: Honestly, Minny has been so bad I would treat them like a buy game if they weren’t part of the Big Ten, which is to say ignore them entirely. Wisconsin hasn’t been bad, though their efficiency numbers are dropped by the fact that they seem to make every game a struggle, regardless of opponent. Torvik says they win 65-52, though that margin is bigger than the ones they’ve had over sub 300 teams like Green Bay and Western Michigan.