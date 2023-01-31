Stop trying to make The Year happen.
- Yeah, Purdue, we get it. You’re good. Moving on.
- A Rutgers-Nevada game would be positively unwatchable. Hell, a Rutgers game is just baseline unwatchable, but throwing Steve Alford in there, and...god. We don’t deserve that.
- Would that 5-12 game between Indiana and the dark horse darling Charleston would be like 2017 Minnesota-Middle Tennessee or 2021 Saint Mary’s-Indiana?
- Just going to have to face it, Illinois—you’re playing some religious fanatics. But will it be the “slow it down” religious fanatics or the “go as fast as you can?” religious fanatics? THAT’S THE MYSTERY!
- I haven’t checked in with Michigan State in a while. What’s new, gang?
- Northwestern is here. They’re on an 8/9 line. I hate this. I hate this so much. Though a reunion with Richard Pitino and Los Lobos would be fun.
- Tonight they’ll play Iowa, whose seed no one seems to have figured out beyond the fact they’re not going to the Sweet Sixteen.
- Uh...well, a Maryland-Duke first-round game would be something. It would truly be something.
- Bubble Watch: Penn State on the right side, wisconsin and Ohio State bound for the NIT.
- The greatest diss I’ve seen in a long time: Michigan slated for the “Next Four Out” of the NIT according to The Barking Crow. Just fantastic stuff.
Go check out the Big Ten Basketball Mid-Point Check-In and let us know whose seed will be the farthest from their current seed in the poll:
Poll
Whose seed rises the most by March?
-
14%
Northwestern
-
11%
Indiana
-
10%
Rutgers
-
22%
Michigan State
-
1%
Iowa
-
8%
Maryland
-
20%
Penn State
-
2%
wisconsin
-
1%
Ohio State
-
4%
Someone else
Poll
Whose seed falls the most by the NCAA Tournament?
-
9%
Purdue
-
13%
Rutgers
-
16%
Indiana
-
37%
Northwestern
-
6%
Illinois
-
10%
Michigan State
-
6%
Someone else
