Stop trying to make The Year happen.

Yeah, Purdue , we get it. You’re good. Moving on.

, we get it. You’re good. Moving on. A Rutgers -Nevada game would be positively unwatchable. Hell, a Rutgers game is just baseline unwatchable, but throwing Steve Alford in there, and...god. We don’t deserve that.

-Nevada game would be positively unwatchable. Hell, a Rutgers game is just baseline unwatchable, but throwing Steve Alford in there, and...god. We don’t deserve that. Would that 5-12 game between Indiana and the dark horse darling Charleston would be like 2017 Minnesota-Middle Tennessee or 2021 Saint Mary’s-Indiana?

and the dark horse darling Charleston would be like 2017 Minnesota-Middle Tennessee or 2021 Saint Mary’s-Indiana? Just going to have to face it, Illinois —you’re playing some religious fanatics. But will it be the “slow it down” religious fanatics or the “go as fast as you can?” religious fanatics? THAT’S THE MYSTERY!

—you’re playing some religious fanatics. But will it be the “slow it down” religious fanatics or the “go as fast as you can?” religious fanatics? THAT’S THE MYSTERY! I haven’t checked in with Michigan State in a while. What’s new, gang?

in a while. What’s new, gang? Northwestern is here. They’re on an 8/9 line. I hate this. I hate this so much. Though a reunion with Richard Pitino and Los Lobos would be fun.

is here. They’re on an 8/9 line. I hate this. I hate this so much. Though a reunion with Richard Pitino and Los Lobos would be fun. Tonight they’ll play Iowa , whose seed no one seems to have figured out beyond the fact they’re not going to the Sweet Sixteen.

, whose seed no one seems to have figured out beyond the fact they’re not going to the Sweet Sixteen. Uh...well, a Maryland -Duke first-round game would be something. It would truly be something.

-Duke first-round game would be something. It would truly be something. Bubble Watch: Penn State on the right side, wisconsin and Ohio State bound for the NIT.

on the right side, and bound for the NIT. The greatest diss I’ve seen in a long time: Michigan slated for the “Next Four Out” of the NIT according to The Barking Crow. Just fantastic stuff.

Go check out the Big Ten Basketball Mid-Point Check-In and let us know whose seed will be the farthest from their current seed in the poll:

Poll Whose seed rises the most by March? Northwestern

Indiana

Rutgers

Michigan State

Iowa

Maryland

Penn State

wisconsin

Ohio State

Someone else vote view results 14% Northwestern (10 votes)

11% Indiana (8 votes)

10% Rutgers (7 votes)

22% Michigan State (15 votes)

1% Iowa (1 vote)

8% Maryland (6 votes)

20% Penn State (14 votes)

2% wisconsin (2 votes)

1% Ohio State (1 vote)

4% Someone else (3 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now