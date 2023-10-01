Sunday Night Mailbag Call: Who wore it best?

Watching Sunday Night Football* between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, I was struck once again by the contrasts between Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chiefs head man Andy Reid:

Reid has the disadvantage, here, of being a more portly gentleman on the best of days, which will always stand in stark contrast to Saleh, a former tight end who has clearly stayed in shape since his schooling days in the Yooper Dome.

* You would have thought, based on the first five minutes, that it was just a show about Taylor Swift. What are we doing as a society?

I was going to try and catalog/categorize our Big Ten coaches with pictures, but our Chorus editor is so annoying to insert images into and this is such a skim-over article, it really doesn’t matter.

The Huskies

Bret Bielema

Mike Locksley

Matt Rhule

The Just Give It Up Alreadys

Ryan Day

Tom Allen

The Old Men

Kirk Ferentz

Jim Harbaugh

James Franklin

Greg Schiano

Harlon Barnett?

Corollary: Old Men Who Want You to Know They’re Not Trying Hard

PJ Fleck

The Xtra Smediums

Ryan Walters

The Xtra Smedium Vests

Luke Fickell

David Braun

Leave us your Big Ten-, football-, or life-related questions in the comments. We’ll pick them by Tuesday night and get you some answers on Thursday.