Sunday Night Mailbag Call: Who wore it best?

Watching Sunday Night Football* between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, I was struck once again by the contrasts between Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chiefs head man Andy Reid:
Reid has the disadvantage, here, of being a more portly gentleman on the best of days, which will always stand in stark contrast to Saleh, a former tight end who has clearly stayed in shape since his schooling days in the Yooper Dome.
* You would have thought, based on the first five minutes, that it was just a show about Taylor Swift. What are we doing as a society?
I was going to try and catalog/categorize our Big Ten coaches with pictures, but our Chorus editor is so annoying to insert images into and this is such a skim-over article, it really doesn’t matter.
The Huskies
- Bret Bielema
- Mike Locksley
- Matt Rhule
The Just Give It Up Alreadys
- Ryan Day
- Tom Allen
The Old Men
- Kirk Ferentz
- Jim Harbaugh
- James Franklin
- Greg Schiano
- Harlon Barnett?
Corollary: Old Men Who Want You to Know They’re Not Trying Hard
- PJ Fleck
The Xtra Smediums
- Ryan Walters
The Xtra Smedium Vests
- Luke Fickell
- David Braun
Leave us your Big Ten-, football-, or life-related questions in the comments. We’ll pick them by Tuesday night and get you some answers on Thursday.
