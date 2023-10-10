 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Around the Empire: October 10, 2023

News and links from across Big Ten country and beyond

By AlmaOtter
Purdue v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Honestly, it was nice to get the excruciatingly ugly Illini loss out of the way early on Friday night. It was a pretty stellar college football weekend, from the dramatic Oklahoma-Texas game to the truly idiotic Miami-Georgia Tech finale. In addition, we had playoff baseball and NFL games and Premier League matches! As a long-standing fan of non-traditional sports, I even got to watch Italian cycling and the gymnastics World Championships. We haven’t come into range of a traditional sports equinox just yet, but weekends like this might be even more entertaining.

At any rate, there’s a lot of news to cover. Here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond this weekend. If I forgot anything important or missed any good articles, share them in the comments!

Scores:

Nebraska 20, Illinois 7

Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Ohio State 37, Maryland 17

Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Iowa 20, Purdue 14

Football coverage from Off Tackle Empire:

  • Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Many thanks Green 96 and Ziowa09 for running those!

Off Tackle Empire previews the upcoming basketball season:

Big Ten football:

Beyond the Empire:

That looks like a future B1G West team to me.

Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.

