Around the Empire: October 10, 2023

Honestly, it was nice to get the excruciatingly ugly Illini loss out of the way early on Friday night. It was a pretty stellar college football weekend, from the dramatic Oklahoma-Texas game to the truly idiotic Miami-Georgia Tech finale. In addition, we had playoff baseball and NFL games and Premier League matches! As a long-standing fan of non-traditional sports, I even got to watch Italian cycling and the gymnastics World Championships. We haven’t come into range of a traditional sports equinox just yet, but weekends like this might be even more entertaining.

At any rate, there’s a lot of news to cover. Here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond this weekend. If I forgot anything important or missed any good articles, share them in the comments!

Scores:

Nebraska 20, Illinois 7

Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Ohio State 37, Maryland 17

Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Iowa 20, Purdue 14

Football coverage from Off Tackle Empire:

Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Many thanks Green 96 and Ziowa09 for running those!

Off Tackle Empire previews the upcoming basketball season:

OTE continues its basketball preview series this week with an analysis of the Wisconsin Buzzcuts . If you’ve missed the other teams, take a look at Minnesota , Ohio State , and Nebrasketball .

. If you’ve missed the other teams, take a look at and And BoilerUp89’s non-conference schedule grading continues apace with the three schools receiving Ds: Nebraska, Maryland, and Rutgers. At least they didn’t get Fs like Penn State and Minnesota. And there’s more basketball coverage to come as the season approaches!

Big Ten football:

Beyond the Empire:

37 Olympic and World Championship medals. Another team championship for U.S.A. And yet another all-around gold. Simone Biles is the best gymnast of all time and arguably one of the greatest athletes ever, bar none.

That looks like a future B1G West team to me.

Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.