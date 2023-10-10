Don't Watch This; Watch That, pre-Week 7: CURDERBURGER TIME

Good afternoon! Big news:
A very blessed Curderburger MONTH to you all!
We have moved on to that wonderful stretch of the football schedule where there is a game played everyday until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Since a few of those are kicking off tonight in the college football world, here is an abbreviated Don't Watch This; Watch That:
Tuesday Evening
Don't Watch This
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (-3, O/U 54.5) [6pm, CBSSN]
Jacksonville State (+7, O/U 59) [6:30pm, ESPNU]
{NHL} Chicago at Pittsburgh Penguins [7pm, ESPN]
{MLB} Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers [7:03pm, FOX]
Watch That
Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning
4:30pm | ESPN | Tampa -155 | O/U 6.5
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers
6:30pm | ESPN2 | App -5 | O/U 60.5
Seattle Kraken at Las Vegas Golden Knights
9:30pm | ESPN | Vegas -165 | O/U 6
Look at these solid sports offerings!
Since I'm least incompetent at talking about college football, let's focus there: In order, the games you should watch tonight are (1) Coastal-Appalachian, (2) LT-MTSU, (3) Jacksonville State.
Coastal has been with frustrating, because Tim Beck is in the process of wasting Grayson McCall, but they tend to at least give us exciting, high scoring games, particularly when matched up with Sun Belt rivals like the Mountaineers.
There's a chance LaTech-MTSU could get weird, but the Bulldogs are generally just going to sit themselves in the foot.
I don't want to talk about baseball.
Poll
Tuesday night! Hi! What's on?
-
24%
Coastal-Appalachian
-
5%
MTSU-LaTech
-
27%
Baseball
-
10%
Hockey
-
10%
Wheel of Fortune
-
10%
Something else
-
10%
Stop ruining my Tuesday with polls
Wednesday Evening
Don't Watch This
{NHL} Chicago at Boston Bruins [6:30pm, TNT]
{MLB} Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks [8:07pm, TBS]
{NHL} Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings [9pm, TNT]
Watch That
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
4:07pm | TBS | PICK
UTEP Miners at FIU Sunblazers
6:30pm | ESPN2 | FIU -2 | O/U 44
Sam Houston Bearkats at New Mexico State Aggies
8pm | CBSSN | NMSU -3.5 | O/U 42
I'm not prepared for the NHL to be back.
The ending to Braves-Phillies in Game 2 was stellar, mostly because it involved Bryce Harper getting doubled off on a robbed home run, like an absolute dingus:
WHAT AN ENDING! #POSTSEASON pic.twitter.com/sELzLlUkQu— MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2023
In terms of the college football, though, UTEP at FIU could well be one of the dumbest games of the year. The Miners (S&P+ 125) are absolutely horrible and the Sunblazers (120) are still figuring things out: both quarterbacks are underwater in the TD to INT ratio, both offenses are bottom 10, and both defenses are worse than 100th overall. This could be 13-10, it could be 45-42, it could be a 42-7 drubbing. But it's worth a sniff.
When that's done, Sam Houston should give Jerry Kill's Aggies a run: after being held to single digits three straight games, the Bearkats have still not won a game, but they've put together decent performances. NMSU is a "whatever" G5 team, but they're streaky on offense with Diego Pavia at QB. Worth a look.
Poll
Wednesday night?
-
2%
UTEP/FI-eeeeeeeew
-
12%
SHSU-NMSU
-
10%
They're all good college football games, MNW
-
28%
Playoff baseball
-
2%
Regular-season hockey
-
2%
On-demand streaming
-
2%
I want my money back
-
38%
I just want a Curderburger
DWT;WT will be back in full on Thursday. I think.
Here's your open thread. Have a great week!
