Week 7: B1G Early Game Thread

Indiana Hoosiers vs (2) Michigan Wolverines
11am | FOX | MICH -33 | O/U 45.5
(3) Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers
11am | PCOCK | OSU -18 | O/U 52
Michigan State Spartans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights
11am | BTN | RUT -4.5 | O/U 39.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, and 230 today. All times GTZ.
