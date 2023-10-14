Week 7: B1G Early Game Thread

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

What’s in the brain that ink may character

Which hath not figured to thee my true spirit?

What’s new to speak, what new to register,

That may express my love or thy dear merit?

Nothing, sweet boy; but yet, like prayers divine,

I must, each day say o’er the very same,

Counting no old thing old, thou mine, I thine,

Even as when first I hallow’d thy fair name.

So that eternal love in love’s fresh case

Weighs not the dust and injury of age,

Nor gives to necessary wrinkles place,

But makes antiquity for aye his page,

Finding the first conceit of love there bred

Where time and outward form would show it dead.