Don't Watch This; Watch That: Midweek Rivalry Trophy Time!

We’re still two weeks away from the College Football Playoff announcement shows, so we’ll have to find different things over which we can get outraged for the next few days. Darn.

The inimitable Action Cookbook, now of newsletter fame, turned me on a couple weeks ago to The Vandoliers:

That's now been added to my middle-aged white guy playlist, featuring some good, straight-up funk from...a Minnesotan? Sure, here's Cory Wong:

He has a new collaboration with Ben Rector that has even given my wife and I some overlap in musical tastes where we usually have none.

So, y'know, consider it a soundtrack to your old white dude drives.

Tuesday Evening

Don’t Watch This

Middle Tennessee (+14.5, O/U 56.5) [6pm, CBSSN]

Southern Miss Golden Iggles at South Alabama Jaguars (-18.5, O/U 51.5) [6:30pm, ESPN2]

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres [6:30pm, ESPN]

{MSOC} Rutgers vs. Penn State [6pm, BTN]

CONCACAF Nations League [several games, 8pm, Paramount+]

{Friendly} USMNT vs. Ghana [7:30pm, TNT/Universo/Peacock?]

Watch That

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

6:30pm | ESPNU | WKU -7.5 | O/U 60.5

{Friendly} Mexico vs. Germany

7pm | TUDN/Univision/FOX Deportes

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken

9pm | ESPN | COL -155 | O/U 6.5

The old offensive innovator, RichRod, hosts the young gun Tyson Helton and the high-flying Hilltoppers.

I can't say I love the current situation of Tuesday night football featuring C-USA teams, but beggars can't be choosers. But come on, guys, this is the Sun Belt and MACtion lane.

Poll Good evening! Can I interest you in some sports? Sure, let's watch some WKU-J'ville State!

Sure, but I'm watching a different game because it looks better.

Sure, but I'm watching a different game to spite you.

Nah, baseball for me.

Nah, hockey for me.

Nah, soccer for me.

Nah, The Masked Singer for me.

Did you know you don't need to watch TV every night, MNW?

Wednesday Evening

Don’t Watch This

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings [6:30pm, TNT]

{MLS} Inter Miami vs. Charlotte [7pm, MLS Pass on AppleTV]

Watch That

FIU Sunblazers at Sam Houston Bearkats

6pm | CBSSN | SHSU -5 | O/U 40.5

New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners

8pm | ESPN2 | NMSU -3 | O/U 48.5

THE BATTLE FOR THE SILVER SPADE

Don't look now, but perennial DWT;WT Team of Choice New Mexico State is just two wins from bowl eligibility again! At 4-3 (2-1 C-USA), the Aggies are rising the benefits of (1) a conference affiliation guaranteeing more winnable games, and...

Gopher fans, why don't you just scroll away. I don't need turds in this punchbowl.

...(2) Jerry Kill.

It's rarely going to be pretty in Las Cruces, as QB Diego Pavia is shouldering a lot of the Aggies' load, but he's found his level against C-USA competition. NMSU doesn't exactly out-posess teams; instead there's the occasional big play from Pavia and some maddening missed shots and basic screw-ups m between. But Pavia leads NMSU in rushing, too, which means...tune in and watch a mildly-entertaining QB do fun shit.

Oh, and it's a rivalry game with not one, but TWO trophies!

The winner of the annual matchup receives a pair of traveling trophies. The older of the two is known as the Silver Spade and dates to 1955. The trophy is a replica of a prospector’s shovel from an abandoned mine in the Organ Mountains. The Mayor’s Cup was added in 1982 and is nicknamed the Brass Spittoon. [Wiki]

It's worth noting that for as bad as they are, UTEP is fourth in time of possession and got right last week by blitzing an awful FIU club behind a scrappy performance from fourth-string QB and JUCO transfer Cade McConnell. Whether he starts again i don't know, but it beats the inconsistent, turnover-prone game the Miners played in Evanston.

Throw out the records, a silver spade and FAKE BRASSY are on the line! Let's watch some dumb football.

Poll Wednesday night! Easy poll: SILVER SPADE

FIU-Sam Houston: someone has to win!

Baseball

Hockey

The Masked Singer

Big Ten volleyball, probably on?

Happy Tuesday. Here's your open thread. Enjoy the games.