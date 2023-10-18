Around the Empire: October 18, 2023

Last weekend, I traveled the length and breadth of the Capital Beltway to College Park, MD to watch what was likely going to be another brutal Illinois loss, in October rain, no less. But hey, the rain stayed away, October Maryland showed up, and the Illini won on a walkoff field goal. Dreams really do come true!

If you also spent your weekend avoiding inclement weather or inclement football (looking at you, Iowa-Wisconsin), here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond.

Scores:

Michigan Wolverines 52, Indiana Hoosiers 7

Ohio State Buckeyes 41, Purdue Boilermakers 7

Penn State Nittany Lions 63, Massachusetts Minutemen 0

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 27, Michigan State Spartans 24

Iowa Hawkeyes 15, Wisconsin Badgers 6

Illinois Fighting Illini 27, Maryland Terrapins 24

Two Truths and a Lie: Harbaugh Edition

Hey, a new segment! Stealing a bit from a blogger from long ago (shoutout to @clubtrillion), I'm going to present two real Harbaugh quotes from this week's press conference, along with one made-up quote.

Big Ten Football:

While I am loathe to speak positively of the Iowa Hawkeyes, even I have to admit that the Crossover in Kinnick event from this Sunday was monumentally awesome. Iowa didn’t just beat the previous record for attendance at a women’s basketball game; they smashed it by nearly double. And Caitlin Clark drilled a three from damn near mid-court, Iowa prairie wind and all. Bartt Pierce at Black Heart Gold Pants recaps it here, and BHGP’s Jerry Scherwin writes a truly beautiful letter to his daughters on the importance of the game.

Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.