Around the Empire: October 18, 2023

News and links from across Big Ten country and beyond

By AlmaOtter
NCAA Football: Illinois at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last weekend, I traveled the length and breadth of the Capital Beltway to College Park, MD to watch what was likely going to be another brutal Illinois loss, in October rain, no less. But hey, the rain stayed away, October Maryland showed up, and the Illini won on a walkoff field goal. Dreams really do come true!

If you also spent your weekend avoiding inclement weather or inclement football (looking at you, Iowa-Wisconsin), here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond.

Scores:

Michigan Wolverines 52, Indiana Hoosiers 7

Ohio State Buckeyes 41, Purdue Boilermakers 7

Penn State Nittany Lions 63, Massachusetts Minutemen 0

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 27, Michigan State Spartans 24

Iowa Hawkeyes 15, Wisconsin Badgers 6

Illinois Fighting Illini 27, Maryland Terrapins 24

Football coverage from Off Tackle Empire:

  • Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Green 96 and Ziowa09, thank you for continuing to organize those!

Off Tackle Empire previews the upcoming basketball season:

Two Truths and a Lie: Harbaugh Edition

Hey, a new segment! Stealing a bit from a blogger from long ago (shoutout to @clubtrillion), I’m going to present two real Harbaugh quotes from this week’s press conference, along with one made-up quote. See if you can spot the lie!

Poll

Can you find the fake Harbaugh quote?

view results
  • 58%
    "Our strategy is to touch the ball as little as possible and chalk it up to teamwork."
    (18 votes)
  • 22%
    "When all the leaves are brown and the skies are gray, that’s when the championships get decided. November’s here for us — it’s here for us now."
    (7 votes)
  • 19%
    "Going forward, I think J.J. will be the quarterback that all future quarterbacks are compared to."
    (6 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Big Ten Football:

@tb25uga on r/CFB

Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.

