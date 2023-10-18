Wisconsin Badgers Football Cleaned House. Is Ben Brust Still Mad?

This weekend, first-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell will face the Illinois Fighting Illini for the first time. Last year, Illinois imprisoned the Badgers at Camp Randall like they were confederate soldiers, winning 34-10. This was the final straw for the Badgers athletic department, as they swiftly fired head coach Paul Chryst the next day.

There was already some pretty strong discontent around the Badgers program heading into that game. Most notably, former BasketBadger Ben Brust went on a bit of a tirade upon seeing that Wisconsin was favored at home against Illinois by a mere 7 points. Brust’s outburst (or the outBrust, if you will) compared Wisconsin negatively to Northwestern after discussing their plans for an upgraded but more intimate stadium before hammering home the point.

“SEVEN!”

-a point spread that infuriated Ben Brust, and also five more than the number of yards Braelon Allen gained against Illinois

The OutBrust did not fall on deaf ears! He wanted changes made, and Wisconsin delivered!

The measure of a program is the point spread against “crap-ass” Illinois, according to Brust. So what’s the line right now for the Badgers on the road? With Tanner Mordecai’s injury hitting the presses, the latest line I found was Wisconsin -2.5. Generally, oddsmakers give 2.5 points home-field advantage in college football betting. This means that were the game at Camp Randall, the Badgers would be

7.5 point favorites

against Illinois.

Congratulations! You improved by half a point!