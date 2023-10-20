Where We Be, What We Be Drinking: Week 8

Welcome to Where We Be, What We Be Drinking. Happy Friday, etc etc etc let’s get into it:

Creighton

I’ll be in my usual seats at Kinnick Stadium, then for the late games I’ll probably bring a TV into the backyard to sip some Easy Eddy and watch games around the fire pit. Not sure what I’ll be eating, leftover chili maybe.

Brian Gillis

I’ll be in East Lansing this weekend for the battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy.

BigRedTwice

I’m going to be grading a billion papers and crying about it. It’s still cider season, so hopefully that helps. I’ve re-upped my supply of Glacial Till Caramel Apple Cider.

Dead Read

I will be in lovely downtown Lincoln.

RUReady4Brazil

Will I be drinking? Absolutely, but might need the beer helmet to keep my hands free during my son’s 2nd birthday party at my house in Charlotte from 2-4 pm. It will be complete madness as we are up to like 15 invited kids and assuming at least 5-10 others who can see our house from theirs will show up. And at least 40 people total, but tip of the cap to my neighbor across the street who this morning set up a 5-7 pm “midseason football party” at her house so I can offload at least the neighbors when needed.

MNWildcat

So now men (myself included) need not feel left out of the ceremony preceding childbirth: I will spend most of Saturday in the southeast Metro at a pregger kegger! Attendees will include a man I once impressed when telling him, in response to learning he went to Stony Brook, said, “Ah! A Steve Pikiell man!”I believe there is some Odell on tap to honor the father-to-be, a CSU grad, and I hope to sink into blissful unawareness of the Northwestern game.

AlmaOtter

I’ll be even further into suburban northern Virginia, somehow trying to watch the OSU/PSU game and the Illini/Wiscy game, all while making an appearance at a baby shower for one of my best friends. Alas, I don’t think this joyous event will qualify as a pregger kegger.

Buffkomodo

Back in the Queen City, watching perhaps the last gasps of the Tom Allen era on TV while drinking a lite beer and trying to avoid pissing off my mother.

BoilerUp

Also in the Queen City enjoying the bye week. Think the nephews 9th birthday celebration isn’t until Sunday so I may have the whole Saturday free.

Alright bozos, down to the comments to let us know what you’re doing tomorrow. Go on, GIT!