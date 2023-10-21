Week 8: B1G Early Game Thread

(7) Penn State Nittany Lions vs (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
11am | FOX | OSU -4.5 | O/U 45.5
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Indiana Hoosiers
11am | BTN | RUT -5 | O/U 40
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet CX
Alas, ‘tis true I have gone here and there
And made myself a motley to the view,
Gored mine own thoughts, sold cheap what is most dear,
Made old offences of affections new;
Most true it is that I have look’d on truth
Askance and strangely: but, by all above,
These blenches gave my heart another youth,
And worse essays proved thee my best of love.
Now all is done, have what shall have no end:
Mine appetite I never more will grind
On newer proof, to try an older friend,
A god in love, to whom I am confined.
Then give me welcome, next my heaven the best,
Even to thy pure and most most loving breast.
