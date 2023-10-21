 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8: B1G Early Game Thread

B1G 11 AM

By Dead Read
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Maryland at Ohio State Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(7) Penn State Nittany Lions vs (3) Ohio State Buckeyes

11am | FOX | OSU -4.5 | O/U 45.5

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Indiana Hoosiers

11am | BTN | RUT -5 | O/U 40

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CX

Alas, ‘tis true I have gone here and there

And made myself a motley to the view,

Gored mine own thoughts, sold cheap what is most dear,

Made old offences of affections new;

Most true it is that I have look’d on truth

Askance and strangely: but, by all above,

These blenches gave my heart another youth,

And worse essays proved thee my best of love.

Now all is done, have what shall have no end:

Mine appetite I never more will grind

On newer proof, to try an older friend,

A god in love, to whom I am confined.

Then give me welcome, next my heaven the best,

Even to thy pure and most most loving breast.

