Week 8: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Minnesota Gophers vs (24) Iowa Hawkeyes
230pm | NBC | IOWA -3.5 | O/U 30.5
wisconsin badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini
230pm | FS1 | wis -2.5 | O/U 41
Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
230pm | BTN | NEB -11.5 | O/U 40.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet CXI
O, for my sake do you with Fortune chide,
The guilty goddess of my harmful deeds,
That did not better for my life provide
Than public means which public manners breeds.
Thence comes it that my name receives a brand,
And almost thence my nature is subdued
To what it works in, like the dyer’s hand:
Pity me then and wish I were renew’d;
Whilst, like a willing patient, I will drink
Potions of eisel ‘gainst my strong infection
No bitterness that I will bitter think,
Nor double penance, to correct correction.
Pity me then, dear friend, and I assure ye
Even that your pity is enough to cure me.
