Don’t Watch This; Watch That, Week 9: Ranking the Rivalry Trophies

Your favorite Big Ten coaching weirdo is back at it:

Nugget: #Gophers coach PJ Fleck said on @KFAN1003 show that Floyd of Rosedale spent its first night back in Minnesota at the Fleck home. Fleck added that when the U won Paul Bunyan’s Axe, it ended up in bed with he and wife Heather. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) October 24, 2023

Now, I hate* to be a bucket of cold water, but I’d like to clear a few things up:

Iowa fans: If you have a problem with this or posted “WHAT A FREAK,” shut the fuck up. (1) You can’t wave your arm like that, (2) holy fuck is that not why you lost, and (3) if Lisa Bluder or Caitlin Clark or someone photographed themselves in bed with a trophy you would lose your minds posting the photo to Facebook or AltaVista over and over.

Central Michigan Coach John Bonamego so thrilled with getting the trophy for beating Western Michigan that he slept with the Victory Cannon pic.twitter.com/aK7laWzaDq — Fred Heumann (@unclefred6) November 2, 2017

Football coaches are dumb weirdos on the best of days, and attention-seekers now more than ever. This is Objectively Funny, sleeping with a rivalry trophy, and it is my thesis statement for this article that More Coaches Should Do It.

And then use Lysol afterwards.

To help college football coaches figure that out, I have come up with a ranking system for Trophies I’d Like To Sleep With. Imagine this like the “Rank the Babes” slideshows of Daulerio-era Deadspin, only based on things that are mostly bronze and that I definitely don’t want getting stuck in weird parts of my body.

To be clear: we’re just going to keep it to Big Ten rivalry trophies. This will already be too long and too dumb an article; please know that I would definitely like to sleep with The Holy Grail, formerly awarded to the winner of St. John’s and St. Thomas in Minnesota. And know that, yes, my wife already has to sleep with the prize awarded to the winner of Concordia-Moorhead and St. Olaf: the Troll Trophy.

To the list!

Big Ten Rivalry Trophies, Ranked by the Order in Which I Would Like to Spoon Them

Grid View 17. The Old Brass Spittoon: No, thank you, I would not like tobacco spit in my bed. NEXT! Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

16. Freedom Trophy (Nebraska-wisconsin): (1) It’s a stupid trophy. (2) I do not want to be impaled by that spire, even if it’s consensual. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

15. $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy (Minnesota-Nebraska): No, I would not like splinters in bed with me. Ouch!

14. George Jewett Trophy (Michigan-Northwestern): Sorry, but I respect the man far too much to force him to lie in bed with me.

13. Heroes Trophy (Iowa-Nebraska): God, this conference does some dumb shit. No, I don’t want to cuddle a massive base with a stupid bronze football. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

12. Victory Bell (USC-UCLA): Welcome, friends! This would be uncomfortable and noisy to spoon, even muffled against my stomach. No thank yoU! Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

11. Land Grant Trophy (PSU-MSU): LOOKIT THAT SUMBITCH! I just want to see if I could. It’s a challenge. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

10. Purdue Cannon (Purdue-Illinois): Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, but this cannon...uh...not for me, thanks! Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Old Oaken Bucket (Purdue-Indiana): The bucket itself isn’t the issue...the chain would get everywhere. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

8. Governor’s Victory Bell (PSU-Minnesota): Is it much more comfortable than the USC-UCLA Bell? NO! But I can break it and move things around as I need. And I find that appealing. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

7. Paul Bunyan’s Axe (wisconsin-Minnesota): Now, the tough ones. The axe has a nice shape that contours to your body...but do you sleep with the axehead at your feet? Or do you like the risk? I think that’s the fun of sleeping with the Axe. It goes to #7 on my list. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

6. Heartland Trophy (wisconsin-Iowa): If the bull had balls, maybe this would be higher up the list. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

5. Land of Lincoln Trophy (Northwestern-Illinois): Sometimes I get cold and would like a nice HAT to keep me warm. Currently, though, I have no HAT :( David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

4. Floyd of Rosedale (Iowa-Minnesota): Just because you can spoon a pig doesn’t mean you should. [Go make the easy joke in the comments!] Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

3. Illibuck (Illinois-OSU): Lookit that little guy (gal?)! He’d (she’d?) be a nice little cuddle. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

2. Little Brown Jug (Michigan-Minnesota): There are definitely no pictures of me passed out with a drink in my hands, no sir. Sometimes I get thirsty! Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images

1. Paul Bunyan Trophy (MSU-Michigan): Just a nice little doll to gently spoon. This is the perfect choice. Why don’t you win THIS trophy, PJ? Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Poll Which Big Ten rivalry trophy would you most like to spoon? Paul Bunyan

Jug

Illibuck

HAT

Floyd

Axe

Something else (comments!)

Why do I read this website? vote view results 4% Paul Bunyan (9 votes)

8% Jug (17 votes)

12% Illibuck (24 votes)

3% HAT (6 votes)

16% Floyd (32 votes)

17% Axe (34 votes)

8% Something else (comments!) (16 votes)

26% Why do I read this website? (51 votes) 189 votes total Vote Now

Thursday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{MHKY} #7 Michigan State at #3 Boston College [6pm, ESPN+]

{VB} Minnesota at #16 Purdue [6pm, BTN]

Watch That

Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles

6:30pm | ESPN2 | GASo -1.5 | O/U 62.5

8pm | BTN

By popular demand, wisconsin-Minnesota does rise to the level of a WATCH THAT tonight (albeit rightfully—I’m curious to see how fast Mike Hastings can pull the badgers can into relevance).

But Modern Day Hate is what deserves your attention here. There’s ticket-stealing, there’s jealousy, there’s stadium takeovers with a white-out, there’s “the real GSU”. That is college football.

Poll Thursday night! What's on? Modern Day Hate!

Syracuse-VaTech

Hockey!

The NFL

Volleyball

Something else vote view results 10% Modern Day Hate! (11 votes)

14% Syracuse-VaTech (16 votes)

34% Hockey! (37 votes)

15% The NFL (17 votes)

4% Volleyball (5 votes)

20% Something else (22 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Friday Evening

Don’t Watch This

Brown Bears at Penn Quakers [6pm, ESPNU]

{VB} Penn State at Michigan [6pm, BTN]

{NHL} Chicago Blackhawks at Las Vegas Golden Knights [5pm, NHL Network]

{MHKY} #18 wisconsin at #1 Minnesota [8pm, BTN]

{Liga MX} Necaxa vs. Pumas [8pm, TUDN]

{Liga MX} Mazatlan vs. Queretaro [10pm, TUDN]

Watch That

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

6:30pm | ESPN2 | FAU -4.5 | O/U 41

#7 Michigan State at #3 Boston College

6pm | ESPN+

Sacramento Republic vs. San Antonio

USL Championship | 9:30pm | ESPN+

Wellington Phoenix vs. Perth Glory

In honor of Wellington-Perth, which is the longest road trip in top-flight soccer anywhere in the world...

I believe that at the FBS level, only Hawai’i-Boston College would be farther.

Make it happen, Powers That Be.

Poll Friday viewing? FAU-Owls

Hockey!

Soccer?! The hell

Something else vote view results 15% FAU-Owls (14 votes)

34% Hockey! (30 votes)

5% Soccer?! The hell (5 votes)

44% Something else (39 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Morning

Don’t Watch This

{Serie A} Lecce vs. Torino [11am, Paramount+]

{EPL} Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United [11:30am, NBC]

{La Liga} Mallorca vs. Getafe [11:30am, ESPN+]

{Bundesliga} RB Leipzig vs. Koln [11:30am, ESPN+]

Watch That

11am | FOX | OU -9.5 | O/U 66

Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles

12pm | ESPN+ | WMU -2.5 | O/U 45.5

Listening to a radio program at the moment, I don't know if there's anything more nails-on-a-chalkboard than people who pronounce milk "melk". Maybe wisconsinites who unironically call it a bubbler.

Poll Saturday morning and, uh...maybe take the morning? Oklahoma-Kansas

Weemu-EMU

My Big Ten team is playing at this time

Soccer? vote view results 33% Oklahoma-Kansas (31 votes)

13% Weemu-EMU (13 votes)

37% My Big Ten team is playing at this time (35 votes)

15% Soccer? (14 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Afternoon

Don’t Watch This

{Bundesliga 3} Kaiserslautern vs. Hamburger SV [1:30pm, ESPN+]

{Serie A} Juventus vs. Hellas Verona [1:45pm, Paramount+]

{La Liga} Cadiz vs. Sevilla [2pm, ESPN+]

{MLS} Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution [4pm, MLS Pass]

{USL1} Union Omaha vs. Charlotte Independence [4:30pm, ESPN+]

Watch That

#1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits at #9 South Dakota Coyotes

1pm | ESPN+ | DAKOTA BATTLE

#8 Oregon Ducks at #13 Utah Utes

2:30pm | FOX | Oregon -7 | O/U 49

#22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

3pm | ESPN2 | Tulane -11.5 | O/U 54.5

It bothers me that there is not yet a rivalry trophy for the South Dakota Showdown. And so I submit:

Rushmore Trophy

The Battle for the Buffalo Chip

The Ol' Hay Bale

Tell me yours in the comments. And watch SDSU-USD.

Poll Afternoon, Slim. DAKOTA SHOWDOWN

Oregon-Utah

The Old Money Bowl

My Big Ten team is playing at this time

Soccer

Something else? vote view results 12% DAKOTA SHOWDOWN (13 votes)

30% Oregon-Utah (32 votes)

1% The Old Money Bowl (2 votes)

47% My Big Ten team is playing at this time (49 votes)

0% Soccer (0 votes)

7% Something else? (8 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

Saturday Evening

Don’t Watch This

{VB} Penn State at Michigan State [6pm, BTN]

{VB} Maryland at Iowa [8pm, BTN]

{NHL} Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators [6pm, NHL Network]

{CPL} Forge vs. Cavalry [6pm, Fox Soccer Plus]

{Liga MX} Cruz Azul vs. Leon [7pm, TUDN]

{USL} Charleston Battery vs. Birmingham Legion [7pm, ESPN+]

{USL} Louisville City vs. Detroit City [7:30pm, ESPN+]

{USL1} North Carolina vs. Northern Colorado [7:30pm, ESPN+]

Watch That

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

5pm | NFL Network | Marshall -4 | O/U 45

Northwestern State Demons (0-6) at McNeese Cowboys (0-7)

7pm | ESPN+

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

7:03pm | FOX | Game 2

Update on the Northwestern State-McNeese game and, indeed, the rest of the NSU season following the shooting death of Demons player Ronnie Caldwell:

Statement from the Northwestern State Athletic Department



https://t.co/tmYvLQ1unY pic.twitter.com/C7GpnIepxz — NSU Demons (@NSUDemons) October 26, 2023

Normal article follows from here.

It was New Deal Day in Professor MNW's class—one of my favorite days of the year.

If something new to emphasize every year, though, and for some reason this year students were fascinated by Huey Long, the Share Our Wealth Society, and the 100% tax on income over $1 million. To understand his flamboyance and mild despotism, though, it took recounting the story of the 1934 LSU Tigers, whose coach Biff Jones of Huey's meddling that he informed the team at the halftime of their final game that he would be quitting as coach, "win, lose, or draw."

They won, and he quit anyway. Long didn't live to see the 1935 season.

Poll Saturday evening! Herd-Chants

The worst in Louisiana

World Series

Hockey

Soccer

My Big Ten team is at this time

Volleyball

Competitive eating

THERE'S NOT ENOUGH WRESTLING ON THIS BLOG

THERE'S NOT ENOUGH NEW DEAL TALK ON THIS BLOG

I HAD ALREADY FORGOTTEN YOU TALKED ABOUT SPOONING RIVALRY TROPHIES vote view results 0% Herd-Chants (1 vote)

0% The worst in Louisiana (1 vote)

14% World Series (15 votes)

3% Hockey (4 votes)

1% Soccer (2 votes)

19% My Big Ten team is at this time (20 votes)

0% Volleyball (0 votes)

0% Competitive eating (0 votes)

8% THERE'S NOT ENOUGH WRESTLING ON THIS BLOG (9 votes)

19% THERE'S NOT ENOUGH NEW DEAL TALK ON THIS BLOG (20 votes)

29% I HAD ALREADY FORGOTTEN YOU TALKED ABOUT SPOONING RIVALRY TROPHIES (30 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

It’s late and I’m drunk...

Don’t Watch This

Idaho State Bengals at #7 Sacramento State Hornets [8pm, ESPN+]

New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack (EVEN, O/U 49.5) [9:30pm, CBSSN]

{MLS} Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps [8pm, MLS Pass]

{Liga MX} Pachuca vs. Puebla [8:05pm, TUDN]

{Liga MX} Chivas vs. Tigres [8:05pm, TUDN]

{USL} Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising [9pm, ESPN+]

{Liga MX} Monterrey vs. America [10:10pm, TUDN]

{A-League} Central Coast Mariners vs. Macarthur [11pm, YouTube]

Watch That

9:30pm | ESPN | Oregon State -3.5 | O/U 56.5

UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs

9:30pm | FS1 | Fresno -8.5 | O/U 58.5

San Jose State Spartans at Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

10:59pm | Team1Sports | SJSU -8.5 | O/U 60.5

This is about as close to a smorgåsbord as you can get. Even the Don't Watch game, New Mexico at Nevada, is a pick'em! I think the over will hit in Oregon State at Arizona, UNLV has been doing a tightrope walk and will likely get stuck playing catch up against the Bulldogs, and of course there is just the absolute delight that is San Jose heading down to Hawai'i for some late action on a weird app.

Poll It's late, I'm drunk, and I'm watching... Oregon State-BEARDOWN

UNLV-Fresno

San Jose-Hawai'i

Still watching the World Series, thanks

Nevada-New Mexico

MLS soccer?

USL soccer??

Mexican soccer???

Australian soccer?!?!?

whatever the bar has on

lol i passed out hours ago vote view results 23% Oregon State-BEARDOWN (20 votes)

5% UNLV-Fresno (5 votes)

3% San Jose-Hawai'i (3 votes)

10% Still watching the World Series, thanks (9 votes)

3% Nevada-New Mexico (3 votes)

3% MLS soccer? (3 votes)

1% USL soccer?? (1 vote)

0% Mexican soccer??? (0 votes)

1% Australian soccer?!?!? (1 vote)

1% whatever the bar has on (1 vote)

46% lol i passed out hours ago (40 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

Enjoy the games, everyone. May you be blessed and your bed be full of rivalry trophies.