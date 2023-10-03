Around the Empire: October 3, 2023

This weekend, I finally honored the sole “requirement” of OTE writers by not watching a single B1G game. Ms. OhioOtter and I celebrated our one-year anniversary with a belated wedding reception! We ate too much food and drank too much whiskey, and I also entirely avoided watching a second of the blowout Illini loss in the Cannon game. It was a wonderful weekend.

All that said, I had a lot to catch up on at the AtE desk this week. Here’s what you might have missed and what I completely ignored from around the Big Ten this weekend.

From Off Tackle Empire:

Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Everyone, please thank Green 96 and Ziowa09 for running those!

Basketball season approaches!

OTE continues its basketball preview series with Nebrasketball! If you’ve missed the other team previews, take a look at Minnesota and Ohio State.

Beyond the Empire:

The perfect NIL deal doesn't exi—



The Iowa Pork Producers Association has signed four Iowa State football players to NIL deals



• Myles Purchase

• Tyler Moore

• Tommy Hamann

• Caleb Bacon



Genius. pic.twitter.com/XxI4EbMIlA — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 26, 2023

Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.