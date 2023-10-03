Around the Empire: October 3, 2023

This weekend, I finally honored the sole “requirement” of OTE writers by not watching a single B1G game. Ms. OhioOtter and I celebrated our one-year anniversary with a belated wedding reception! We ate too much food and drank too much whiskey, and I also entirely avoided watching a second of the blowout Illini loss in the Cannon game. It was a wonderful weekend.
All that said, I had a lot to catch up on at the AtE desk this week. Here’s what you might have missed and what I completely ignored from around the Big Ten this weekend.
From Off Tackle Empire:
- There are a whole lot of hot seats going around the conference these days. BoilerUp89 provides an update on which of the highest-paid public employees in their respective states might get canned next. Not that we wish unemployment on anyone.
- Dead Read analyzes the charts and determines that the West is pretty awful in this week’s Stock Report.
- Something is rotten in the State of Hoosier. It’s the offense. Buff Komodo breaks down the Indiana loss to September Maryland and the firing of Walt Bell.
- MNWildcat breaks the B1G coaches into tiers by physique in this week’s mailbag. Please send us questions so we can think about something besides Bert’s belly.
- The triumphant return of GTom and the Off Beat Empire column! I enjoyed the Stranger Things routine from Purdue.
- Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Everyone, please thank Green 96 and Ziowa09 for running those!
- And give my historical deep-dive into the Purdue Cannon a read! Click through for the football folklore, stick around for the archival research about stolen artillery pieces.
Basketball season approaches!
- OTE continues its basketball preview series with Nebrasketball! If you’ve missed the other team previews, take a look at Minnesota and Ohio State.
Beyond the Empire:
- The Only Colors with the news of Mel Tucker’s official firing letter. It’s ... surprisingly explicit?
- The Iowa faithful have spoken. It’s not Ferentz the Younger’s fault. The Elder Ferentz is the cause of the Hawkeyes’ offensive woes, according to Black Heart Gold Pants.
- On the Banks takes a look at Rutgers and their bowl aspirations ahead of the Scarlet Knights’ trip to Madison.
- Hey, we know that writer! Misdreavous79 at Black Shoe Diaries takes stock of Drew Allar’s progression in his first year as a starter.
- Coach Jim KhakiPants talks about Kalel Mullings and his impact on the Michigan run game. And also talks about arrows going through snow, or some shit.
The perfect NIL deal doesn't exi—— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 26, 2023
The Iowa Pork Producers Association has signed four Iowa State football players to NIL deals
• Myles Purchase
• Tyler Moore
• Tommy Hamann
• Caleb Bacon
Genius. pic.twitter.com/XxI4EbMIlA
Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.
