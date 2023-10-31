MACtion BACKtion: Your College Football Top 25 and Open Thread

Sorry, tonight turned into gethomemakedinnersetoutcandygetkidtobedopenwine.

Here, as a DWT;WT apology, some pumpkins:

The College Football Playoff came out tonight, and per Corporate Dictat, I am legally obligated to post a well-crafted, well-SEO’d article telling you exactly what those rankings are. Imagine how confused ALL those first-time clickers are going to be when they see a picture of some dude’s pumpkins.

That wasn’t a euphemism.

I don’t think.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Washington Huskies

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Ole Miss Rebels

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Missouri Tigers

13. Louisville Cardinals

14. LSU Tigers

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

16. Oregon State Beavers

17. Tennessee Volunteers

18. Utah Utes

19. UCLA Bruins

20. USC Trojans

21. Kansas Jayhawks

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys

23. Kansas State Wildcats

24. Tulane Green Wave

25. Air Force Falcons

Tonight also, more importantly, begins MACtion.

Tuesday Evening

Don't Watch This

Northern Illinois Huskies (-6, O/U 46.5) at Central Michigan Chippewas [6pm, ESPNU]

Watch That

Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets

6:30pm | ESPN2 | Toledo -15 | O/U 49.5

Google has rebranded some really stupid and basic shit—the Weather app on my phone, the slider between two tabs that are touching on my Chromebook...lots of weird rounded edges and I DON’T LIKE IT.

CMU-NIU is technically supposed to be the closer of these two games, but I have seen both play this year and buddy...find something else to do. At least there should be points in Buffalo-Toledo. The Bulls are 3-5 (3-1 MAC), and I respect someone trying to go Full Northwestern on the bit.

Poll What’s on tonight? Buffalo-Toledo

CMU-NIU

Four hours of ESPN programming on the CFP rankings

Some other sport; I dunno. MNW is phoning this in, I can, too.

0% CMU-NIU (0 votes)

0% Four hours of ESPN programming on the CFP rankings (0 votes)

0 votes total Vote Now

Wednesday Evening

Don't Watch This

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons (-5.5, O/U 40) [6pm, ESPN2]

Watch That

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

6:30pm | ESPNU | Akron -4 | O/U 38

WAGON WHEEL TIME:

These two teams are bad to begin with, and an O/U of 38 in MACtion means each team is going to score over 38 in a classically stupid affair OR it’s going to 10-7 in a snowy slopfest.

Frankly, I don’t care which.

Poll Wednesday night? WAGON WHEEL

BIRD BATTLE

i dunno, nba or something

big ten volleyball's probably on

i’m just here to argue about cfp rankings in the comments vote view results 0% WAGON WHEEL (0 votes)

0% BIRD BATTLE (0 votes)

0% i dunno, nba or something (0 votes)

0% big ten volleyball’s probably on (0 votes)

0 votes total Vote Now

Here’s your Tuesday/Wednesday MACtion open thread. Behave. Have fun.

MACTION.