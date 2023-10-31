MACtion BACKtion: Your College Football Top 25 and Open Thread

Sorry, tonight turned into gethomemakedinnersetoutcandygetkidtobedopenwine.
Here, as a DWT;WT apology, some pumpkins:
The College Football Playoff came out tonight, and per Corporate Dictat, I am legally obligated to post a well-crafted, well-SEO’d article telling you exactly what those rankings are. Imagine how confused ALL those first-time clickers are going to be when they see a picture of some dude’s pumpkins.
That wasn’t a euphemism.
I don’t think.
College Football Playoff Top 25
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Michigan Wolverines
4. Florida State Seminoles
5. Washington Huskies
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Texas Longhorns
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Oklahoma Sooners
10. Ole Miss Rebels
11. Penn State Nittany Lions
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Louisville Cardinals
14. LSU Tigers
15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
16. Oregon State Beavers
17. Tennessee Volunteers
18. Utah Utes
19. UCLA Bruins
20. USC Trojans
21. Kansas Jayhawks
22. Oklahoma State Cowboys
23. Kansas State Wildcats
24. Tulane Green Wave
25. Air Force Falcons
Tonight also, more importantly, begins MACtion.
Tuesday Evening
Don't Watch This
Northern Illinois Huskies (-6, O/U 46.5) at Central Michigan Chippewas [6pm, ESPNU]
Watch That
Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets
6:30pm | ESPN2 | Toledo -15 | O/U 49.5
Google has rebranded some really stupid and basic shit—the Weather app on my phone, the slider between two tabs that are touching on my Chromebook...lots of weird rounded edges and I DON’T LIKE IT.
CMU-NIU is technically supposed to be the closer of these two games, but I have seen both play this year and buddy...find something else to do. At least there should be points in Buffalo-Toledo. The Bulls are 3-5 (3-1 MAC), and I respect someone trying to go Full Northwestern on the bit.
Poll
What’s on tonight?
-
0%
Buffalo-Toledo
-
0%
CMU-NIU
-
0%
Four hours of ESPN programming on the CFP rankings
-
0%
Some other sport; I dunno. MNW is phoning this in, I can, too.
Wednesday Evening
Don't Watch This
Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons (-5.5, O/U 40) [6pm, ESPN2]
Watch That
Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips
6:30pm | ESPNU | Akron -4 | O/U 38
WAGON WHEEL TIME:
These two teams are bad to begin with, and an O/U of 38 in MACtion means each team is going to score over 38 in a classically stupid affair OR it’s going to 10-7 in a snowy slopfest.
Frankly, I don’t care which.
Poll
Wednesday night?
-
0%
WAGON WHEEL
-
0%
BIRD BATTLE
-
0%
i dunno, nba or something
-
0%
big ten volleyball’s probably on
-
0%
i’m just here to argue about cfp rankings in the comments
Here’s your Tuesday/Wednesday MACtion open thread. Behave. Have fun.
MACTION.
