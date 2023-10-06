 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 6: B1G Friday Game Thread

Sickos...Assemble.

By Dead Read
/ new
Illinois v Purdue Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Indiana Fighting Illini

7pm | FS1 | ILL -3.5 | O/U 42.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CIV

To me, fair friend, you never can be old,

For as you were when first your eye I eyed,

Such seems your beauty still. Three winters cold

Have from the forests shook three summers’ pride,

Three beauteous springs to yellow autumn turn’d

In process of the seasons have I seen,

Three April perfumes in three hot Junes burn’d,

Since first I saw you fresh, which yet are green.

Ah! yet doth beauty, like a dial-hand,

Steal from his figure and no pace perceived;

So your sweet hue, which methinks still doth stand,

Hath motion and mine eye may be deceived:

For fear of which, hear this, thou age unbred;

Ere you were born was beauty’s summer dead.

Loading comments...