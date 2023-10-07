 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 6: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

NOT GREAT

By Dead Read
Michigan State v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Howard Bison vs Northwestern Wildcats

2pm | BTN | NO LINE | O/U N/A

Purdue Boilermakers vs Iowa Hawkeyes

230pm | PCOCK | IOWA -2.5 | O/U 38.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6 on Saturdays. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CVI

When in the chronicle of wasted time

I see descriptions of the fairest wights,

And beauty making beautiful old rhyme

In praise of ladies dead and lovely knights,

Then, in the blazon of sweet beauty’s best,

Of hand, of foot, of lip, of eye, of brow,

I see their antique pen would have express’d

Even such a beauty as you master now.

So all their praises are but prophecies

Of this our time, all you prefiguring;

And, for they look’d but with divining eyes,

They had not skill enough your worth to sing:

For we, which now behold these present days,

Had eyes to wonder, but lack tongues to praise.

