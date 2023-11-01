Around the Empire: News and links from across Big Ten country

Well, it was another big week in the Big Ten, with the November grudge matches fast approaching! The Michigan scandal continued to steal headlines (and signs), October Maryland retreated further into its shell, and Iowa even fired part of the family business. With all that and more to recap, we at the AtE desk have sifted through the immensity of it all to point you to the best articles and updates from the weekend.

Here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond.

Scores:

Ohio State Buckeyes 24, Wisconsin Badgers 10

Penn State Nittany Lions 33, Indiana Hoosiers 24

Northwestern Wildcats 33, Maryland Terrapins 27

Minnesota Golden Gophers 27, Michigan State Spartans 14

Nebraska Cornhuskers 17, Purdue Boilermakers 9

Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Green 96 and Ziowa09, thank you for continuing to organize those!

Three Harbaughs and a Lie:

I had intended to rotate through the coaches with this feature, but Harbaugh quotes are too much fun. The rules remain the same: I’m going to present three real Harbaugh quotes from this past week, along with one made-up quote. See if you can spot the lie!

Poll Can you find the fake Harbaugh quote? "I just channel my inner William Wallace. That’s the visual I think of to keep a one-track mind."

"I’m going to be Maverick from Top Gun... It’s one of the first box costumes I’ve ever had in my entire life. It’s got the flight suit and the sunglasses in them and everything. That was it. I think that’s the entirety of the costume. But it was cool."

"Like a duck on the pond. On the surface everything looks calm, but beneath the water those little feet are churning a mile a minute."

"I’m not going to be speculating, I can let others speculate that, but the various speculation that’s out there would be unfair to the team." vote view results 25% "I just channel my inner William Wallace. That’s the visual I think of to keep a one-track mind." (4 votes)

43% "I’m going to be Maverick from Top Gun... It’s one of the first box costumes I’ve ever had in my entire life. It’s got the flight suit and the sunglasses in them and everything. That was it. I think that’s the entirety of the costume. But it was cool." (7 votes)

31% "Like a duck on the pond. On the surface everything looks calm, but beneath the water those little feet are churning a mile a minute." (5 votes)

0% "I’m not going to be speculating, I can let others speculate that, but the various speculation that’s out there would be unfair to the team." (0 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

The worst P5 Scoring Offenses in CFB (through week 9)



1. Michigan State (18.0 PPG)

2. Indiana (18.6 PPG)

3. Iowa (19.5 PPG)

4. Arizona St (19.6 PPG)

5. Nebraska (20.3 PPG)

6. Illinois (20.4 PPG)

7. Minnesota (21.1 PPG)

8. Utah (21.3 PPG)

9. Northwestern (21.8 PPG)

10. Purdue… pic.twitter.com/VvEZZYkrov — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 29, 2023

Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.