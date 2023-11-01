Around the Empire: News and links from across Big Ten country

Well, it was another big week in the Big Ten, with the November grudge matches fast approaching! The Michigan scandal continued to steal headlines (and signs), October Maryland retreated further into its shell, and Iowa even fired part of the family business. With all that and more to recap, we at the AtE desk have sifted through the immensity of it all to point you to the best articles and updates from the weekend.
Here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond.
Scores:
Ohio State Buckeyes 24, Wisconsin Badgers 10
Penn State Nittany Lions 33, Indiana Hoosiers 24
Northwestern Wildcats 33, Maryland Terrapins 27
Minnesota Golden Gophers 27, Michigan State Spartans 14
Nebraska Cornhuskers 17, Purdue Boilermakers 9
Football coverage from Off Tackle Empire:
- Stop by for GoForThree’s snark while the rest of us punch in for this week’s Sunday Morning Coming Down.
- No mollywhoppings in this week’s Stock Report from Dead Read, but there are plenty of ugly West teams in the Sells category.
- Huge news out of the state of Iowa! Brian Ferentz, noted nepotism hire and man who enjoys shoving playcalling sheets down his pants, is out as Iowa’s OC after this year! The OTE staff reacts and speculates.
- MNW reacts to the announcement of a new stadium in Evanston! It just took a few millions dollars in the “good neighbor fund” to get there.
- Vaudvillain compares the offenses across the conference against the eponymous Ferentz Line. Although the namesake won’t have a job in 2024, the legend will live on.
- Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Green 96 and Ziowa09, thank you for continuing to organize those!
Off Tackle Empire previews the upcoming basketball season:
- OTE continues its basketball preview series with my beloved Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan State Spartans! If you missed the previous previews, check them out here: Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa and Maryland.
- BoilerUp89 finishes his review of the Big Ten’s non-conference scheduling with the three teams receiving A grades. If you’re just diving into basketball coverage now, check out the programs honored with a B, as well as the three schools receiving Cs and the three schools receiving Ds. At least they didn’t get Fs like Penn State and Minnesota. Less than a week to go!
Three Harbaughs and a Lie:
I had intended to rotate through the coaches with this feature, but Harbaugh quotes are too much fun. The rules remain the same: I’m going to present three real Harbaugh quotes from this past week, along with one made-up quote. See if you can spot the lie!
Poll
Can you find the fake Harbaugh quote?
-
25%
"I just channel my inner William Wallace. That’s the visual I think of to keep a one-track mind."
-
43%
"I’m going to be Maverick from Top Gun... It’s one of the first box costumes I’ve ever had in my entire life. It’s got the flight suit and the sunglasses in them and everything. That was it. I think that’s the entirety of the costume. But it was cool."
-
31%
"Like a duck on the pond. On the surface everything looks calm, but beneath the water those little feet are churning a mile a minute."
-
0%
"I’m not going to be speculating, I can let others speculate that, but the various speculation that’s out there would be unfair to the team."
Big Ten Football:
- First off, the big update from Iowa and Black Heart Gold Pants writer JPinIC on Ferentz the Younger’s firing and the potential candidates who might try to replace him in everywhere but our hearts.
- Rohan Chakravorti at Bucky’s 5th Quarter breaks down the awful injury news following Wisconsin’s close loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Every team has injuries, but Wisconsin has seen beyond their share this season.
- Megan Husslein at Land Grant Holy Land makes the case for Marvin Harrison, Jr. as a legitmate Heisman candidate. In this era, it’s always a long-shot for a non-QB to win, but Marv has been phenomenal.
- The Daily Gopher stares into the dread eyes of Bret Bielema and tries to break the 9 game losing streak against the man from Prophetstown, IL. Can Fleck row the boat over Bert’s Illini this week?
- OTE and Black Shoe Diaries writer misdreavous79 takes in the emotionally drained Penn State win over Indiana and provides the highlights.
- Testudo Times writer Colin McNamara breaks down the Terps and their third loss in a row, this time to Northwestern. It’s been a rough month for the Terrapins.
Big Ten Basketball:
- And in advance of the season tip-off from the Crimson Quarry, L.C. Norton laments the loss of the Gavitt Games at the hand of the B1G. Damn shame.
The worst P5 Scoring Offenses in CFB (through week 9)— College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 29, 2023
1. Michigan State (18.0 PPG)
2. Indiana (18.6 PPG)
3. Iowa (19.5 PPG)
4. Arizona St (19.6 PPG)
5. Nebraska (20.3 PPG)
6. Illinois (20.4 PPG)
7. Minnesota (21.1 PPG)
8. Utah (21.3 PPG)
9. Northwestern (21.8 PPG)
10. Purdue… pic.twitter.com/VvEZZYkrov
Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.
