Legendary Indiana Coach Bob Knight Has Passed Away at 83

Reports have been confirmed that the legendary former Indiana Hoosiers head basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away. Bob Knight had previously been battling different physical and mental ailments according to press releases. Knight was hospitalized in the spring for an undisclosed illness. He was 83.

Knight was at one point the winningest coach in Division 1 Men’s Basketball. Currently he sits fourth with a record of 902-371, behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, and Roy Williams. Bob Knight did most of his winning during his time at Indiana, which stretched from 1971 to the 2000 season. He also had a prior stint as head coach at Army from 1965 to 1971 and was the coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2001 to 2008.

Bob Knight was a 1 time Naismith Coach of the year, a 3 time AP Coach of the Year, and was Big Ten Coach of the year. He went to 5 final fours and led Indiana to 3 Men’s National Championships. As a player, Knight was a reserve on the 1959-1960 Ohio State Buckeye’s National Championship team.

Without delving into the controversy surrounding Coach Knight, it was well documented that in 2019 Knight moved his family back to Bloomington. During a game against Purdue on February 8, 2020, he made his return to Assembly Hall for the first time in 20 years during the game.