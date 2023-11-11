Week 11: B1G Early Game Thread

(3) Michigan Woverines vs (10) Penn State Nittany Lions
11am | FOX | MICH -4 | O/U 44.5
Indiana Hoosiers vs Illinois Fighting Illini
11am | BTN | ILL -6.5 | O/U 43.5
Maryland Terrapins vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
11am | LE COQ | MD -2 | O/U 42.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet CXIX
What potions have I drunk of Siren tears,
Distill’d from limbecks foul as hell within,
Applying fears to hopes and hopes to fears,
Still losing when I saw myself to win!
What wretched errors hath my heart committed,
Whilst it hath thought itself so blessed never!
How have mine eyes out of their spheres been fitted
In the distraction of this madding fever!
O benefit of ill! now I find true
That better is by evil still made better;
And ruin’d love, when it is built anew,
Grows fairer than at first, more strong, far greater.
So I return rebuked to my content
And gain by ill thrice more than I have spent.
