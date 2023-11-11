Week 11: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Here are the rules:

That you were once unkind befriends me now,

And for that sorrow which I then did feel

Needs must I under my transgression bow,

Unless my nerves were brass or hammer’d steel.

For if you were by my unkindness shaken

As I by yours, you’ve pass’d a hell of time,

And I, a tyrant, have no leisure taken

To weigh how once I suffered in your crime.

O, that our night of woe might have remember’d

My deepest sense, how hard true sorrow hits,

And soon to you, as you to me, then tender’d

The humble slave which wounded bosoms fits!

But that your trespass now becomes a fee;

Mine ransoms yours, and yours must ransom me.