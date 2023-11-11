 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 11: B1G Evening Game Thread

B1G After Dark: Wanna See A Dead Body?

By Dead Read
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Ohio State at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan State Spartans vs (1) Ohio State Buckeyes

630pm | NBC | OSU -31.5 | O/U 46.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CXXI

‘Tis better to be vile than vile esteem’d,

When not to be receives reproach of being,

And the just pleasure lost which is so deem’d

Not by our feeling but by others’ seeing:

For why should others false adulterate eyes

Give salutation to my sportive blood?

Or on my frailties why are frailer spies,

Which in their wills count bad what I think good?

No, I am that I am, and they that level

At my abuses reckon up their own:

I may be straight, though they themselves be bevel;

By their rank thoughts my deeds must not be shown;

Unless this general evil they maintain,

All men are bad, and in their badness reign.

