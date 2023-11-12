Off Tackle Open Threads: Nov. 12th Basketball

Recaps

Purdue Boilermakers 87, Morehead St. Eagles 57

MaximumSam: Listen I’m not gonna just say stuff about every game.

BoilerUp89: Well, I’ll try to although I’m up against the publish time. The Boilermakers jumped out to a 15-0 lead. Braden Smith had a double-double with points and assists. He was just 2 rebounds away from the second Purdue triple-double of all time. Zach Edey’s double-double streak ended with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Three point shooting continued to be a plus with scholarship players going 8-22. The defense will need some cleaning up as the Eagles held themselves to 57 points by shooting poorly on open shots. Riley Minix was a problem for Purdue in the first half.

Tennessee Volunteers 80, Wisconsin Badgers 70

MaximumSam: Wiscy never led and was chasing this game the whole way. There was more offense than expected, though that was to the Badgers’ detriment as Tennessee put up a 113 offensive rating. AJ Storr was the most aggressive player for the Badgers, but was also pretty inefficient, as he only had 17 on 20 shots. Not the Badger way, Mr. Storr.

Texas A&M Aggies 73, Ohio State Buckeyes 66

MaximumSam: This game was nip and tuck almost the whole way. Neither team could shoot straight from three, so the game was decided by attacking the basket and getting offensive rebounds, something in TAMU’s wheelhouse. While the Buckeyes competed and had ten blocks, they eventually wore down and couldn’t get much offense going in the last five minutes. Still, Bruce Thornton looked great and generated a lot of good looks for his teammates to miss.

Illinois Fighting Illini 64, Oakland Grizzlies 53

MaximumSam: Oakland just bothers B1G teams, I guess. This game was tied with 7:30 left before Illinois went on a run late. Luke Goode put up a goose egg. Terrence Shannon probably didn’t plan to play 37 minutes in this game, but here we are. Quincy Guerrier apparently became a dad on Thursday and put up a double double on Friday. Nice work, but you are still waking up in the middle of the night, Quincy.

BoilerUp89: Oakland ran out of steam late against both Ohio State and Illinois. They did put on a good showing for 30 minutes in each of their games though. Credit to Grizzlies’ forward Trey Townsend on leading all scorers with 19 points.

Michigan Wolverines 92, Youngstown State Penguins 62

MaximumSam: Another impressive effort for the Wolverines on both ends of the court, led by Will Tschetter of all people, who scored 20 on a perfect outing from the field. Michigan goes on the road against a quality opponent in Rick Pitino and St. John’s on Monday for the final test of whether this team is actually good. Bring your own pasta.

BoilerUp89: Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field on his way to 17 points. Bested only by Tschetter’s 8 of 8 from the field.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 69, Boston U. Terriers 45

MaximumSam: Freshman Gavin Griffiths put up 25 points and led the team in minutes, in case you want to know why Rutgers fans start wearing goggles everywhere.

BoilerUp89: Other than Griffiths, there wasn’t much offense for Rutgers. The rest of the team shot 4 of 18 from three.

Davidson Wildcats 64, Maryland Terrapins 61

MaximumSam: The most surprising result of the evening, the Terps got bounced to the losers bracket of the Asheville Championship and have to stay in a Motel 6 instead of the Biltmore. Bad three point shooting was the culprit, an epidemic going around the conference. Julian Reese and Jahmir Young did their part, going for 16 and 19, but the supporting cast was on the struggle bus and went 2-17 from three.

Penn State Nittany Lions 74, Lehigh Hawks 65

BoilerUp89: Penn State won but despite 18! rebounds from Wahab were actually outrebounded by Lehigh. Ace Baldwin did not start from Penn State. We haven’t seen it reported why, but since he came off the bench to lead the team in minutes played with 34 I’m assuming it was disciplinary.

Minnesota Golden Gophers 102, UTSA Roadrunners 76

BoilerUp89: The Gophers were 48.3% from three and handled their second opponent of the season easily. Not what most of us were expecting. Isaiah Ihnen was a perfect 5 of 5 from three.

Iowa Hawkeyes 98, Alabama State Hornets 67

BoilerUp89: Iowa can still score in bunches. Four starters were in double figures for this one.

Northwestern Wildcats 71, Dayton Flyers 66

MaximumSam: Great win for Northwestern that should have ramifications in March. The Cats were led by Ryan Langborg, who dropped 19, which was 2 more than DaRon Holmes could get against the long arms of Matt Nicholson. What’s better for the Cats is that they won a game against a good team without Boo Buie needing to go crazy. Buie, Langborg, and Brooks Barnhizer make for a strong trio of scorers.

BoilerUp89: Best win by a Big Ten team so far this season. It should pay dividends come March.

Previews

Bryant Bulldogs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-13.5), 11 am

MaximumSam: Can the Gavin Goggles Griffiths train keep going? Bryant isn’t good, and already lost to Manhattan. Inflation is so out of control that Manhattan College had to move to the Bronx. Anyways, Bryant does have like 17 seniors and are paced by Earl Timberlake. A gaggle of seniors trying to stuff a freshman into a trash can could make for a good Sunday. Torvik goes Knights, 78-66.

BoilerUp89: Bryant head coach made off season waves this year when a video of him being questioned by the police emerged.

Maryland Terrapins (-5.5) v. UAB Blazers, 11:30 am, ESPN2

MaximumSam: The losers bracket of the Asheville Championship. The organizers were hoping for a Clemson-Maryland championship, but Maryland had to go and foul that up. Once I was in Asheville for a wedding and got drunk and spent the night at the Biltmore Hotel. I got up at 5 am and the staff gave me a flashlight for the mile walk back to my car. Good people, the Biltmore staff. Quite pretty down there. Anyways, UAB is 0-2 but lost those games by a combined 3 points. They are no joke and Maryland better be on point if they want to emerge better than fourth place. Torvik goes Maryland 74-71.

Army Black Knights at Indiana Hoosiers (-24.5), 6:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Indiana is celebrating Veteran’s Day weekend by trying to stuff Army through the hoop. Army is 0-2 with losses to Marist and Stonehill, so things are going great. Torvik goes Hoosiers, 84-59.

BoilerUp89: Unpatriotic Hoosiers trying to defeat the US Army on Veteran’s Day weekend. For shame!