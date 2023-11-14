Off Tackle Open Threads: Nov. 14th Basketball

Recaps

Michigan Wolverines 89, St. John’s Red Storm 73

MaximumSam: Another game, another Michigan blowout win. This time Dug McDaniel and Nimari Barnett combined for 47 points as Michigan opened up a 26 point lead in the second half. Is Michigan a threat to the Purdue/MSU hegemony? They have a decent Long Beach State game next, then four straight against top 50 opponents. Long live Phil Martelli.

BoilerUp89: Michigan is definitely a threat as long as Martelli is coaching this roster. The offense is a finely tuned machine. While Michigan has established themselves as a team that should be getting top 25 votes next week, there was an area of concern: St. John’s had 27 offensive rebounds. That’s an unacceptable number and a big part of why this wasn’t a 25 point win.

Nebraska Cornhuskers 64, Rider Broncs 50

MaximumSam: Keisei Tominaga finally debuted for the Huskers, though his shot was still on the shelf as he was 3-13 from the field. At one one point it was 47-46 in the second half, but you see what the final score was. Nice closeout from the Huskers.

MaximumSam: Xavier was game but overmatched in this one, constantly searching for that one run that would make it a game. Unfortunately for them, Purdue can stop any run by giving the ball to Zach Edey, who dropped 28 to go along with 11 rebounds and 4 blocks. Also another productive three point game for Purdue, as they went 7-15. Still no threes from Edey, though we have been promised that and I demand to see it.

BoilerUp89: Purdue did a good job getting others involved in the offense during the first half, but when it came time to keep Xavier at arms length down the stretch they fed the big man. To be honest, Edey probably should have had more points: he missed 8 shots. Xavier did a good job making two point jump shots to keep themselves somewhat in the game - it’s a shot Purdue wants teams taking and the Musketeers converted on a decent percentage. Myles Colvin is coming along nicely for a true freshman - shooting 3-3 from three and playing better defense in his 11 minutes.

#30 Wisconsin Badgers (-1.5) at #51 Providence Friars, 5 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Ed Cooley has taken his talents to Georgetown after 12 years at Providence, and not a ton remains from last year’s tourney team. They do return star wing Bryce Hopkins, who averaged 16 and 8 last year and could be a conference player of the year candidate. But aside from guard Devin Carter, it’s a lot of whosit and whatsit. They breezed through their first two games against Columbia and Milwaukee, but Wiscy will be their first real test. Torvik says Providence, 71-69.

BoilerUp89: Providence isn’t going to complete fall off with the departure of Ed Cooley, but they will take a hit. This year’s Friars appear to be more reliant on defense than offense.

MaximumSam: Early season losses may have taken a bit of the shine off of this one, Duke to Arizona and MSU to, uh, James Madison. Still, both of these teams are loaded and this should be a fun game. Duke is led by sophomore forward Kyle Filipowski, who has 25 points a game so far. They also have senior guard Jeremy Roach and their typical gaggle of heralded freshmen. Most of all, they have Old Friend Ryan Young, formerly of Northwestern, who is clearly regretting his decision to leave the Wildcat powerhouse. You might see a tear in his eye as this one is being played in Chicago. Torvik goes Duke, 71-70.

BoilerUp89: If Michigan State shoots below 10% from three in this one they are going to get blown out. Even if they make a respectable amount, this game still feels like an uphill battle against a talented Duke squad.

#360 St. Francis Red Flash at #150 Penn State Nittany Lions (-25.5), 6 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: There are 362 teams in Division 1 basketball. St. Francis rates as #360. Torvik goes PSU, 83-60.

BoilerUp89: Saint Francis struggles on offense, defense, and rebounding. They will play slow and hope that the clock is their ally.

MaximumSam: Torvik isn’t as high on Marquette as the AP, which rates them 4th. Either way, this is a strong team that will try to run Illinois ragged. It starts with point guard Tyler Kolek, a true Player of the Year candidate, who averaged 14 points last season on 51/40/81 splits, while also posting a near 40% assist rate. Joining him in the backcourt is Kam Jones, who led the team in scoring and shot a ridiculous 64% from two last season. This is a really interesting game and a true test of Illinois’ point guard free offense, as Marquette wants to cause havoc and force turnovers. Torvik says Illini, 75-73.

BoilerUp89: An interesting matchup as both teams are focused on their guards and like to shoot threes. The difference it that Marquette is better at shooting the ball. Illini should have an advantage on the glass and will have to hope to steal some extra possessions there. They aren’t likely to get extra possessions off turnovers. Marquette limits their mistakes and Illinois doesn’t do a good job of generating them.

#303 Western Michigan Broncos at #38 Northwestern Wildcats (-23.5), 7 pm

MaximumSam: The Broncos are 0-2 with losses to North Dakota State and Georgia State. They do have a point guard named B. Artis White, so the name off with Boo Buie should be strong. Torvik says Cats, 81-59.

BoilerUp89: Northwestern will need to take care of business in this trap game sandwiched between Dayton and their MTE.

#43 Iowa Hawkeyes (+11.5) at #5 Creighton Bluejays, 9 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: The late tip for the Hawkeyes, so Fran better drink his chamomile tea. This one could be a hell of an offensive showcase. Creighton is currently ranked #2 on offense, 15th in three point shooting, and best in the land in two point shooting. Iowa’s shooting hasn’t been as good, but it’s still Iowa and they are ranked 6th offensively. These teams can score, and Creighton has a bevy of returnees, including wing Baylor Scheierman and center Ryan Kalkbrenner. Torvik says Creighton, 85-74.

BoilerUp89: Is Iowa another contender or just a run of the mill Big Ten team this season? Tonight’s game will tell us a lot as Creighton has the ability to make a Final Four run this season.

