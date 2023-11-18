 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 12: B1G Early Game Thread

B1G 11 AM: Break Out the Alt Channel

By Dead Read
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(3) Michigan Woverines vs Maryland Terrapins

11am | FOX | MICH -19 | O/U 49.5

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs (12) Penn State Nittany Lions

11am | FS1 | PSU -20.5 | O/U 40.5

Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers

11am | BTN | IND -3.5 | O/U 47.5

Purdue Boilermakers vs Northwestern Wildcats

11am | BTN | PUR -3.5 | O/U 48.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CXXII

Thy gift, thy tables, are within my brain

Full character’d with lasting memory,

Which shall above that idle rank remain

Beyond all date, even to eternity;

Or at the least, so long as brain and heart

Have faculty by nature to subsist;

Till each to razed oblivion yield his part

Of thee, thy record never can be miss’d.

That poor retention could not so much hold,

Nor need I tallies thy dear love to score;

Therefore to give them from me was I bold,

To trust those tables that receive thee more:

To keep an adjunct to remember thee

Were to import forgetfulness in me.

