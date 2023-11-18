Week 12: B1G Early Game Thread

(3) Michigan Woverines vs Maryland Terrapins
11am | FOX | MICH -19 | O/U 49.5
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs (12) Penn State Nittany Lions
11am | FS1 | PSU -20.5 | O/U 40.5
Michigan State Spartans vs Indiana Hoosiers
11am | BTN | IND -3.5 | O/U 47.5
Purdue Boilermakers vs Northwestern Wildcats
11am | BTN | PUR -3.5 | O/U 48.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
