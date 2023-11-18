Week 12: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Illinois Fighting Illini vs (16) Iowa Hawkeyes
230pm | FS1 | IOWA -3 | O/U 31.5
Minnesota Gophers vs (2) Ohio State Buckeyes
3pm | BTN | OSU -27.5 | O/U 49.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet CXXIII
No, Time, thou shalt not boast that I do change:
Thy pyramids built up with newer might
To me are nothing novel, nothing strange;
They are but dressings of a former sight.
Our dates are brief, and therefore we admire
What thou dost foist upon us that is old,
And rather make them born to our desire
Than think that we before have heard them told.
Thy registers and thee I both defy,
Not wondering at the present nor the past,
For thy records and what we see doth lie,
Made more or less by thy continual haste.
This I do vow and this shall ever be;
I will be true, despite thy scythe and thee.
