Where We Be, What We Be Drinking: Week 9

Happy Friday and welcome to WWBWWBD. Let’s see what everyone is doing:

Creighton

I’ll be in Chicago to see Iowa and Northwestern play in the first game with a sub-30 O/U EVER. Since the game is at Wrigley Field I’ll be drinking plenty of Old Style to keep the theme going. For food, I don’t know because I don’t think that far ahead. Portillo’s maybe.

Larry

I will be avoiding the Maryland massacre at the hands of Penn state at all costs. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s in Maryland. I fine day to be outside [anywhere except SECU Stadium in College Park] doing something productive instead of inside watching Maryland suck stinky ass. No football watching or drinking for me this Saturday.

He Was A High School QB

I will be in the Cities at the Gopher-Illinois tilt.

RockyMtnBlue

Per usual I’ll be at home in metro Denver, probably ignoring the first games, but thoroughly enjoying flipping channels between West matchups in the second set. Beverage of choice will likely be iced tea, but you never know. I could go buck wild and crack open a diet coke.

Brian Gillis

I’ll be in Ann Arbor this weekend for the rematch of last season’s Big Ten Championship game.And before anyone asks, no, I haven’t been on the sidelines for any CMU games this season.

Dead Read

lovely. downtown. lincoln.

LincolnParkWildcat

I’ll actually be watching the game at home in the suburbs after I get home from my nephew’s first birthday party destroying a smash cake. I’ll be drinking my favorite revolution brewing beers.

Misdreavus

I’m finally not doing anything this weekend, so I’ll be watching Petty Franklin take his rage out on Maryland this weekend!

BuffKomodo

I’ll be in Cincinnati and Louisville, KY as it is the start of high school basketball and I must in in Cincy in the AM on Saturday, but must go see Father Komodo in Louisville for his 60th birthday. Will likely be drinking lite beers.

BigRedTwice

I’ll be hanging out at home, enjoying (I hope???) one of the first morning games this year. Sorry to beat a dead horse with what I’m drinking, but I continue to be in my cider era, and I can’t do anything about that.

MNWildcat

I will be at home, putting myself through this. My wife told me “If the kid’s up, you’re taking her,” but I have a six-pack of Central Waters Satin Solitude Imperial Stout, so we’ll see how her tune changes after I play the “Shotgun one every time there’s a punt” game.

Alma Otter

Same as usual: Northern Virginia suburbs. Ohio state at noon, Illini/Gophers at 3:30. Probably making a beer run tomorrow evening. Anyone got recommendations?

BoilerUp

Cincinnati. TBD on what I drink. Depends what catches my eye tomorrow.

Thumpasaurus

Naperville, IL. If we don’t drink this Schramm’s my dad got before the cancer started happening, it’ll go bad.

WhiteSpeedReceiver

I’ll be at the Historic Gopher Football stadium once again with Grain Belt.

What about the rest of you? Let us know down in the comments!