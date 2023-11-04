 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 10: B1G Early Game Thread

B1G 11 AM

By Dead Read
/ new
Ohio State v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights

11am | CBS | OSU -18.5 | O/U 42.5

wisconsin badgers vs Indiana Hoosiers

11am | BTN | wisc -9.5 | O/U 45.5

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Michigan State Spartans

11am | FS1 | NEB -3 | O/U 34.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CXVI

Let me not to the marriage of true minds

Admit impediments. Love is not love

Which alters when it alteration finds,

Or bends with the remover to remove:

O no! it is an ever-fixed mark

That looks on tempests and is never shaken;

It is the star to every wandering bark,

Whose worth’s unknown, although his height be taken.

Love’s not Time’s fool, though rosy lips and cheeks

Within his bending sickle’s compass come:

Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,

But bears it out even to the edge of doom.

If this be error and upon me proved,

I never writ, nor no man ever loved.

