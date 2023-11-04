Week 10: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

(11) Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins
230pm | FOX | PSU -8 | O/U 49.5
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Gophers
230pm | BTN | MINN -1.5 | O/U 43.5
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats
230pm | LE COQ | IOWA -5 | O/U 30.5
Here are the rules:
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.
2) Have fun.
3) Don’t be a jackass.
Enjoy!
Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.
Sonnet CXVII
Accuse me thus: that I have scanted all
Wherein I should your great deserts repay,
Forgot upon your dearest love to call,
Whereto all bonds do tie me day by day;
That I have frequent been with unknown minds
And given to time your own dear-purchased right
That I have hoisted sail to all the winds
Which should transport me farthest from your sight.
Book both my wilfulness and errors down
And on just proof surmise accumulate;
Bring me within the level of your frown,
But shoot not at me in your waken’d hate;
Since my appeal says I did strive to prove
The constancy and virtue of your love.
