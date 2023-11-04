 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 10: B1G Afternoon Game Thread

Puntmas: A Recurring Feast

By Dead Read
/ new
Wisconsin v Illinois Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

(11) Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins

230pm | FOX | PSU -8 | O/U 49.5

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Minnesota Gophers

230pm | BTN | MINN -1.5 | O/U 43.5

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Northwestern Wildcats

230pm | LE COQ | IOWA -5 | O/U 30.5

Here are the rules:

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams.

2) Have fun.

3) Don’t be a jackass.

Enjoy!

Game Threads drop at 830, 230, and 6. All times GTZ.

Sonnet CXVII

Accuse me thus: that I have scanted all

Wherein I should your great deserts repay,

Forgot upon your dearest love to call,

Whereto all bonds do tie me day by day;

That I have frequent been with unknown minds

And given to time your own dear-purchased right

That I have hoisted sail to all the winds

Which should transport me farthest from your sight.

Book both my wilfulness and errors down

And on just proof surmise accumulate;

Bring me within the level of your frown,

But shoot not at me in your waken’d hate;

Since my appeal says I did strive to prove

The constancy and virtue of your love.

Loading comments...