The college basketball season is finally here!
Staff Predictions
The staff at OTE came together to put together our predictions for the season. One of these predictions is 100% correct, the rest are laughably wrong.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Big Ten: 3-17
- Projected Overall: 12-19
- High: 4-16 (13-18) — MNWildcat
- Low: 2-18 (10-21) —MaximumSam
- Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.1 overall
13. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Big Ten: 4-16
- Projected Overall: 12-19
- High: 7-13 (15-16) — MNWildcat
- Low: 2-18 (10-21) — MaximumSam
- Standard Deviation: 2.1 B1G, 2.0 overall
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Big Ten: 8-12
- Projected Overall: 17-14
- High: 9-11 (18-13) — MaxSam, RU in VA
- Low: 6-14 (14-17) — MNWildcat
- Standard Deviation: 1.3 B1G, 1.6 overall
11. Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Big Ten: 8-12
- Projected Overall: 16-15
- High: 9-11 (16-15) — MNW, RU in VA
- Low: 7-13 (14-17) — Kind of...
- Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, .9 overall
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Projected Big Ten: 9-11
- Projected Overall: 19-12
- High: 11-9 (21-20) — MaxSam
- Low: 8-12 (17-14) — BoilerUp89
- Standard Deviation: 1.1 B1G, 1.5 overall
9. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Big Ten: 9-11
- Projected Overall: 17-14
- High: 10-10 (20-11) — MaxSam
- Low: 8-12 (16-15) — Kind of...
- Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.5 overall
8. Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Big Ten: 10-10
- Projected Overall: 19-12
- High: 11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA
- Low: 9-11 (18-13) — MNW and MaxSam
- Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.0 overall
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Big Ten: 10-10
- Projected Overall: 19-12
- High: 11-9 (21-10) — Kind of...
- Low: 8-12 (17-14) — MNW
- Standard Deviation: 1.1 B1G, 1.6 overall
6. Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Big Ten: 12-8
- Projected Overall: 20-11
- High: 13-7 (21-10) — Kind of...
- Low: 11-9 (19-12) — BoilerUp89, MNW
- Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.3 overall
5. Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Big Ten: 12-8
- Projected Overall: 20-11
- High: 15-5 (25-6) — MNW
- Low: 11-9 (19-12) — basically everyone else
- Standard Deviation: 1.8 B1G, 2.6 overall
4. Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Big Ten: 12-8
- Projected Overall: 21-10
- High: 13-7 (22-9) — BoilerUp89
- Low: 11-9 (21-10) — MNW
- Standard Deviation: .7 B1G, .9 overall
3. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Big Ten: 12-8
- Projected Overall: 21-10
- High: 13-7 (23-8) — BoilerUp89
- Low: 11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA
- Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.2 overall
2. Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Big Ten: 14-6
- Projected Overall: 23-8
- High: 15-5 (24-7) — BoilerUp89
- Low: 13-7 (22-9) — MNW
- Standard Deviation: .7 B1G, 1.0 overall
1. Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Big Ten: 17-3
- Projected Overall: 26-5
- High: 18-2 (28-3) — MaxSam, who then predicted a first-round loss to Southern
- Low: 16-4 (25-6) — others, who then predicted a first-round loss to Fairfield
- Standard Deviation: .9 B1G, 1.3 overall
Would you like full predictions across the whole conference?
But that’s what we think.
What say YOU?
Poll
Who wins the Big Ten in 2023-24?
-
0%
Purdue
-
0%
Michigan State
-
0%
Illinois
-
0%
Maryland
-
0%
Indiana
-
0%
Someone else
Loading comments...