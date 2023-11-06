 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Ten Men’s Basketball 2023-24: Season Predictions and Projected Standings

Who wins the Big Ten in 2023-24: Purdue? Indiana? Someone else? Come, project a new season of Big Ten hoops:

By MNWildcat, MaximumSam, and BoilerUp89
The college basketball season is finally here!

Staff Predictions

The staff at OTE came together to put together our predictions for the season. One of these predictions is 100% correct, the rest are laughably wrong.

14. Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Projected Big Ten: 3-17
  • Projected Overall: 12-19
  • High: 4-16 (13-18) — MNWildcat
  • Low: 2-18 (10-21) —MaximumSam
  • Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.1 overall

13. Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Projected Big Ten: 4-16
  • Projected Overall: 12-19
  • High: 7-13 (15-16) — MNWildcat
  • Low: 2-18 (10-21) — MaximumSam
  • Standard Deviation: 2.1 B1G, 2.0 overall

12. Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Projected Big Ten: 8-12
  • Projected Overall: 17-14
  • High: 9-11 (18-13) — MaxSam, RU in VA
  • Low: 6-14 (14-17) — MNWildcat
  • Standard Deviation: 1.3 B1G, 1.6 overall

11. Michigan Wolverines

  • Projected Big Ten: 8-12
  • Projected Overall: 16-15
  • High: 9-11 (16-15) — MNW, RU in VA
  • Low: 7-13 (14-17) — Kind of...
  • Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, .9 overall

10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Projected Big Ten: 9-11
  • Projected Overall: 19-12
  • High: 11-9 (21-20) — MaxSam
  • Low: 8-12 (17-14) — BoilerUp89
  • Standard Deviation: 1.1 B1G, 1.5 overall

9. Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Projected Big Ten: 9-11
  • Projected Overall: 17-14
  • High: 10-10 (20-11) — MaxSam
  • Low: 8-12 (16-15) — Kind of...
  • Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.5 overall

8. Northwestern Wildcats

  • Projected Big Ten: 10-10
  • Projected Overall: 19-12
  • High: 11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA
  • Low: 9-11 (18-13) — MNW and MaxSam
  • Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.0 overall

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Projected Big Ten: 10-10
  • Projected Overall: 19-12
  • High: 11-9 (21-10) — Kind of...
  • Low: 8-12 (17-14) — MNW
  • Standard Deviation: 1.1 B1G, 1.6 overall

6. Wisconsin Badgers

  • Projected Big Ten: 12-8
  • Projected Overall: 20-11
  • High: 13-7 (21-10) — Kind of...
  • Low: 11-9 (19-12) — BoilerUp89, MNW
  • Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.3 overall

5. Indiana Hoosiers

  • Projected Big Ten: 12-8
  • Projected Overall: 20-11
  • High: 15-5 (25-6) — MNW
  • Low: 11-9 (19-12) — basically everyone else
  • Standard Deviation: 1.8 B1G, 2.6 overall

4. Maryland Terrapins

  • Projected Big Ten: 12-8
  • Projected Overall: 21-10
  • High: 13-7 (22-9) — BoilerUp89
  • Low: 11-9 (21-10) — MNW
  • Standard Deviation: .7 B1G, .9 overall

3. Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Projected Big Ten: 12-8
  • Projected Overall: 21-10
  • High: 13-7 (23-8) — BoilerUp89
  • Low: 11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA
  • Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.2 overall

2. Michigan State Spartans

  • Projected Big Ten: 14-6
  • Projected Overall: 23-8
  • High: 15-5 (24-7) — BoilerUp89
  • Low: 13-7 (22-9) — MNW
  • Standard Deviation: .7 B1G, 1.0 overall

1. Purdue Boilermakers

  • Projected Big Ten: 17-3
  • Projected Overall: 26-5
  • High: 18-2 (28-3) — MaxSam, who then predicted a first-round loss to Southern
  • Low: 16-4 (25-6) — others, who then predicted a first-round loss to Fairfield
  • Standard Deviation: .9 B1G, 1.3 overall

Would you like full predictions across the whole conference?

But that’s what we think.

What say YOU?

Loading comments...