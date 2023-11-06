The college basketball season is finally here!

Staff Predictions

The staff at OTE came together to put together our predictions for the season. One of these predictions is 100% correct, the rest are laughably wrong.

14. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Projected Big Ten: 3-17

3-17 Projected Overall: 12-19

12-19 High: 4-16 (13-18) — MNWildcat

4-16 (13-18) — MNWildcat Low: 2-18 (10-21) —MaximumSam

2-18 (10-21) —MaximumSam Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.1 overall

13. Penn State Nittany Lions

Projected Big Ten: 4-16

4-16 Projected Overall: 12-19

12-19 High: 7-13 (15-16) — MNWildcat

7-13 (15-16) — MNWildcat Low: 2-18 (10-21) — MaximumSam

2-18 (10-21) — MaximumSam Standard Deviation: 2.1 B1G, 2.0 overall

12. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Projected Big Ten: 8-12

8-12 Projected Overall: 17-14

17-14 High: 9-11 (18-13) — MaxSam, RU in VA

9-11 (18-13) — MaxSam, RU in VA Low: 6-14 (14-17) — MNWildcat

6-14 (14-17) — MNWildcat Standard Deviation: 1.3 B1G, 1.6 overall

11. Michigan Wolverines

Projected Big Ten: 8-12

8-12 Projected Overall: 16-15

16-15 High: 9-11 (16-15) — MNW, RU in VA

9-11 (16-15) — MNW, RU in VA Low: 7-13 (14-17) — Kind of...

7-13 (14-17) — Kind of... Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, .9 overall

10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Projected Big Ten: 9-11

9-11 Projected Overall: 19-12

19-12 High: 11-9 (21-20) — MaxSam

11-9 (21-20) — MaxSam Low: 8-12 (17-14) — BoilerUp89

8-12 (17-14) — BoilerUp89 Standard Deviation: 1.1 B1G, 1.5 overall

9. Iowa Hawkeyes

Projected Big Ten: 9-11

9-11 Projected Overall: 17-14

17-14 High: 10-10 (20-11) — MaxSam

10-10 (20-11) — MaxSam Low: 8-12 (16-15) — Kind of...

8-12 (16-15) — Kind of... Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.5 overall

8. Northwestern Wildcats

Projected Big Ten: 10-10

10-10 Projected Overall: 19-12

19-12 High: 11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA

11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA Low: 9-11 (18-13) — MNW and MaxSam

9-11 (18-13) — MNW and MaxSam Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.0 overall

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Big Ten: 10-10

10-10 Projected Overall: 19-12

19-12 High: 11-9 (21-10) — Kind of...

11-9 (21-10) — Kind of... Low: 8-12 (17-14) — MNW

8-12 (17-14) — MNW Standard Deviation: 1.1 B1G, 1.6 overall

6. Wisconsin Badgers

Projected Big Ten: 12-8

12-8 Projected Overall: 20-11

20-11 High: 13-7 (21-10) — Kind of...

13-7 (21-10) — Kind of... Low: 11-9 (19-12) — BoilerUp89, MNW

11-9 (19-12) — BoilerUp89, MNW Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.3 overall

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Projected Big Ten: 12-8

12-8 Projected Overall: 20-11

20-11 High: 15-5 (25-6) — MNW

15-5 (25-6) — MNW Low: 11-9 (19-12) — basically everyone else

11-9 (19-12) — basically everyone else Standard Deviation: 1.8 B1G, 2.6 overall

4. Maryland Terrapins

Projected Big Ten: 12-8

12-8 Projected Overall: 21-10

21-10 High: 13-7 (22-9) — BoilerUp89

13-7 (22-9) — BoilerUp89 Low: 11-9 (21-10) — MNW

11-9 (21-10) — MNW Standard Deviation: .7 B1G, .9 overall

3. Illinois Fighting Illini

Projected Big Ten: 12-8

12-8 Projected Overall: 21-10

21-10 High: 13-7 (23-8) — BoilerUp89

13-7 (23-8) — BoilerUp89 Low: 11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA

11-9 (20-11) — RU in VA Standard Deviation: .8 B1G, 1.2 overall

2. Michigan State Spartans

Projected Big Ten: 14-6

14-6 Projected Overall: 23-8

23-8 High: 15-5 (24-7) — BoilerUp89

15-5 (24-7) — BoilerUp89 Low: 13-7 (22-9) — MNW

13-7 (22-9) — MNW Standard Deviation: .7 B1G, 1.0 overall

1. Purdue Boilermakers

Projected Big Ten: 17-3

17-3 Projected Overall: 26-5

26-5 High: 18-2 (28-3) — MaxSam, who then predicted a first-round loss to Southern

18-2 (28-3) — MaxSam, who then predicted a first-round loss to Southern Low: 16-4 (25-6) — others, who then predicted a first-round loss to Fairfield

16-4 (25-6) — others, who then predicted a first-round loss to Fairfield Standard Deviation: .9 B1G, 1.3 overall

Would you like full predictions across the whole conference?

But that’s what we think.

What say YOU?