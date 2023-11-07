Around the Empire: News and Stories from across Big Ten Country

Well, it was another huge week in the conference. Michigan State was the blind squirrel that finally found a nut, Iowa and Northwestern opened up a hole to the underworld below the Wrigley Field turf, and Indiana and Illinois both got conference wins on the same week for the first time in years. What a bizarre set of results. God, I love this sport. With all that and even more to recap, we here at the Around the Empire desk delved too deep to find the best articles and updates from this weekend.
Here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond.
Scores:
Ohio State Buckeyes 35, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16
Penn State Nittany Lions 51, Maryland Terrapins 15
Michigan Wolverines 41, Purdue Boilermakers 13
Indiana Hoosiers 20, Wisconsin Badgers 14
Michigan State Spartans 20, Nebraska Cornhuskers 17
Illinois Fighting Illini 27, Minnesota Golden Gophers 26
Iowa Hawkeyes 10, Northwestern Wildcats 7
Football coverage from Off Tackle Empire:
- 15 B1G things from GoForThree, plus our reactions to the games that were in this week’s Sunday Morning Coming Down.
- Nearly two thirds of the conference are Sells this week in the Stock Report from Dead Read. Yep, that includes nearly every team from the West.
- We’ll have answers, but first we need your questions for this week’s mailbag. Get them to us before Tuesday night! And play along with BRT’s “Would You Rather?” game while you’re at it.
- MNW reacts to the televised groundskeeping event that broke out while a football game was taking place between Iowa and Northwestern. I mean, I love Wrigley. But it’s not safe to host football games.
- Vaudvillain compares the offenses to the 25 ppg Ferentz Line, though the news is still fresh that Ferentz the Younger won’t return in 2024. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened!
- Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Green 96 and Ziowa09, thank you for continuing to organize those!
Basketball season has begun! OTE previews the season:
- Before the real games start, check in with the exhibition and scrimmage results. Then take a look at what our “writers” think for the season standings. Be sure to place your bets accordingly.
- OTE finished its basketball preview series with the Northwestern Wildcats, the Indiana Hoosiers, and the Purdue Boiler-Ents. For our previously featured teams, check out the previews here:
- Illinois
- Michigan State
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Rutgers
- Minnesota
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Catch up on BoilerUp89’s analysis of the Big Ten’s non-conference scheduling with the three receiving A grades, the programs honored with a B, as well as the three schools receiving Cs and the three schools receiving Ds. At least they didn’t get Fs like Penn State and Minnesota.
Three Harbaughs and a Lie:
I had intended to rotate through the coaches with this feature, but Harbaugh quotes are too much fun. The rules remain the same: I’m going to present three real Harbaugh quotes from this past week, along with one made-up quote. See if you can spot the lie!
Big Ten Football:
- First off, an analysis of bad offenses. Yep, it’s an Iowa article. Ryan Nanni at the Messenger tracks every FBS team against one singular metric: C.O.R.N, or Catastrophic Offensive Repair Needs.
- L.C. Norton at the Crimson Quarry with a reminder to the Hoosier faithful: Just enjoy the win. In this year especially, with the change that’s looming for the sport, we all should take solace in winning a damn game.
- From James H. Jimenez at the Hustle Belt, a detailed breakdown of the Chippewas view of the Connor Stalions/CMU sideline story. We haven’t seen the totality of this sign-stealing story just yet. I’m not sure we ever will.
- Writing Illini author Rees Woodcock breaks down what would need to happen for a 5-team 5-4 tie at the top of the Big Ten West standings, with Illinois coming out of the pile victorious. Let’s enjoy the last year of this magnificently dumb division properly, with a beautifully chaotic tie.
- OTE and Black Shoe Diaries writer misdreavous79 revels in the dominant and palindromic 51-15 win for Penn State over Maryland.
- Black Heart Gold Pants writer GlendaleHawk looks ahead following the firing of Brian Ferentz and anticipates the change that must come to the program.
STREP! pic.twitter.com/oKRcisSi9t— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023
Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.
