Around the Empire: News and Stories from across Big Ten Country

Well, it was another huge week in the conference. Michigan State was the blind squirrel that finally found a nut, Iowa and Northwestern opened up a hole to the underworld below the Wrigley Field turf, and Indiana and Illinois both got conference wins on the same week for the first time in years. What a bizarre set of results. God, I love this sport. With all that and even more to recap, we here at the Around the Empire desk delved too deep to find the best articles and updates from this weekend.

Here’s what you might have missed from around the Big Ten and beyond.

Scores:

Ohio State Buckeyes 35, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16

Penn State Nittany Lions 51, Maryland Terrapins 15

Michigan Wolverines 41, Purdue Boilermakers 13

Indiana Hoosiers 20, Wisconsin Badgers 14

Michigan State Spartans 20, Nebraska Cornhuskers 17

Illinois Fighting Illini 27, Minnesota Golden Gophers 26

Iowa Hawkeyes 10, Northwestern Wildcats 7

Don’t forget to get your choices in for Survivor and for the ATS picks games. Green 96 and Ziowa09, thank you for continuing to organize those!

Basketball season has begun! OTE previews the season:

Three Harbaughs and a Lie:

I had intended to rotate through the coaches with this feature, but Harbaugh quotes are too much fun. The rules remain the same: I’m going to present three real Harbaugh quotes from this past week, along with one made-up quote. See if you can spot the lie!

Poll Can you find the fake Harbaugh quote? "My energy level was already sky-high, but then I got a visit from the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. He’s a very close friend and that just brought the enthusiasm to a new level."

"The field corn: Just drop a seed in a crack of a sidewalk and it’ll burrow down and come up with any energy that it can find and then rise up in a stalk-like fashion and just start producing. I would say that’s what our team is more like."

"Piling new charge upon new charge does not make the allegations true. The facts haven’t changed, only a new charge."

"Find some work, create some work for you to do. It clears the mind, it cleanses the soul. And a lot of times you get the clarity you need. Not every time, but a lot of the time you get the clarity you need and bang, that’s where we go from here." vote view results 22% "My energy level was already sky-high, but then I got a visit from the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. He’s a very close friend and that just brought the enthusiasm to a new level." (4 votes)

33% "The field corn: Just drop a seed in a crack of a sidewalk and it’ll burrow down and come up with any energy that it can find and then rise up in a stalk-like fashion and just start producing. I would say that’s what our team is more like." (6 votes)

33% "Piling new charge upon new charge does not make the allegations true. The facts haven’t changed, only a new charge." (6 votes)

11% "Find some work, create some work for you to do. It clears the mind, it cleanses the soul. And a lot of times you get the clarity you need. Not every time, but a lot of the time you get the clarity you need and bang, that’s where we go from here." (2 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Have a good week, all. It’s almost Saturday.