Don't Watch This; Watch That, Week 10.5: Fun with Midwestern Pronunciation

How many of these cities from across Minnesota and Wisconsin can you pronounce?

Aitkin

Edina

Ely

Faribault

Gillett

Mahtomedi

New Berlin

New Prague

Outagamie

Shawano

Wayzata

Weyauwega

I'll get around to posting answers in the comments.

Time for some MACtion.

Tuesday Night

Don’t Watch This

Balls Tate Robotbirds at Northern Illinois Huskies (-9.5, O/U 42.5) [6pm, CBSSN] — BATTLE FOR THE BRONZE STALK

Ohio Bobcats (-7, O/U 43.5) at Buffalo Bulls [6:30pm, ESPN2]

{MBB} Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers [5:30pm, BTN]

{MBB} UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines [7:30pm, BTN]

Watch That

Central Michigan Chippewas at Western Michigan Broncos

6pm | ESPNU | WMU -3 | O/U 56.5

BATTLE FOR THE CANNON AND THE MICHIGAN MAC TROPHY

Drexel Dragons vs. La Salle Explorers

5:30pm | ESPN+ | Big 5 Classic

Auburn Tigers vs. #20 Baylor Bears

8pm | ESPN | Auburn -1.5 | O/U 144 | at Sioux Falls, SD

The MAC is old enough and it's membership consistent enough that I would really like to see more rivalry trophies in the conference. We get two of the good ones tonight, the first being the Bronze Stalk, a real slice of the Midwest.

Following the example of former Central Michigan coach John Bonamego and my own thought experiment, though, I would not like to sleep with the Bronze Stalk.

We get DOUBLE TROPHY action tonight in Kalamazoo, though! Central and Western contact the Victory Cannon, but since both beat Eastern already, the Michigan MAC Trophy is also on the line:

More trophies is best. I want an Ohio trophy to go with them.

Why Auburn and Baylor are playing in Sioux Falls, I have no idea. That T. Denny Sanford money must be nice.

Poll Tuesday night, what’s on? BATTLE FOR THE CANNON

BIG 5 SHOWDOWN

BASKETBALL IN SIOUX FALLS FOR SOME REASON

Ohio-Buffalo

BRONZE STALK

My Big Ten basketball team is playing at this time

Wednesday Night

Don’t Watch This

Akron Zips at Miami Hydroxide Redhawks (-17, O/U 43.5) [6pm, ESPNU]

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets (-19, O/U 46.5) [6pm, ESPN2 — BATTLE IN THE GREAT BLACK SWAMP]

{MSOC} Ohio State vs. Penn State [5pm, BTN]

{MSOC} Michigan vs. Indiana [7pm, BTN]

Watch That

Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

6pm | CBSSN | Bowling Green -8.5 | O/U 41.5 | BATTLE FOR THE ANNIVERSARY AWARD

College Basketball [MBB]

Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs [7pm, ESPN+]

Jackson State Tigers at San Diego Toreros [9pm, ESPN+]

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos [9pm, ESPN+]

It’s a bummer to see what’s happened to EMU this year—a pair of close losses to Central Michigan and Northern Illinois has them fighting for their bowl eligibility at 4-5—but man, is this quarterback play...woof. Austin Smith has not been an efficient passer, particularly on the road (1 TD:4 INT) and Samson Evans can be a knife-tipped bowling ball on a good day, but otherwise is just a big bruiser of a back.

EMU can, on a good day, drag anyone into the mud, and perhaps they’ll get lucky against Toledo.

As for the Battle for the Anniversary Award...CBS Sports, your thoughts?

Bowling Green — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) November 6, 2023

Well then, Bowling Green it is.

Poll Wednesday night viewing? ANNIVERSARY AWARD

GREAT BLACK SWAMP

Akron-Miami

College hoops

Men’s soccer

NBA

NHL

Enjoy the midweek fun, friends.