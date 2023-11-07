Don't Watch This; Watch That, Week 10.5: Fun with Midwestern Pronunciation

How many of these cities from across Minnesota and Wisconsin can you pronounce?
- Aitkin
- Edina
- Ely
- Faribault
- Gillett
- Mahtomedi
- New Berlin
- New Prague
- Outagamie
- Shawano
- Wayzata
- Weyauwega
I'll get around to posting answers in the comments.
Time for some MACtion.
Tuesday Night
Don’t Watch This
Balls Tate Robotbirds at Northern Illinois Huskies (-9.5, O/U 42.5) [6pm, CBSSN] — BATTLE FOR THE BRONZE STALK
Ohio Bobcats (-7, O/U 43.5) at Buffalo Bulls [6:30pm, ESPN2]
{MBB} Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers [5:30pm, BTN]
{MBB} UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines [7:30pm, BTN]
Watch That
Central Michigan Chippewas at Western Michigan Broncos
6pm | ESPNU | WMU -3 | O/U 56.5
BATTLE FOR THE CANNON AND THE MICHIGAN MAC TROPHY
Drexel Dragons vs. La Salle Explorers
5:30pm | ESPN+ | Big 5 Classic
Auburn Tigers vs. #20 Baylor Bears
8pm | ESPN | Auburn -1.5 | O/U 144 | at Sioux Falls, SD
The MAC is old enough and it's membership consistent enough that I would really like to see more rivalry trophies in the conference. We get two of the good ones tonight, the first being the Bronze Stalk, a real slice of the Midwest.
Following the example of former Central Michigan coach John Bonamego and my own thought experiment, though, I would not like to sleep with the Bronze Stalk.
We get DOUBLE TROPHY action tonight in Kalamazoo, though! Central and Western contact the Victory Cannon, but since both beat Eastern already, the Michigan MAC Trophy is also on the line:
More trophies is best. I want an Ohio trophy to go with them.
Why Auburn and Baylor are playing in Sioux Falls, I have no idea. That T. Denny Sanford money must be nice.
Poll
Tuesday night, what’s on?
-
45%
BATTLE FOR THE CANNON
-
4%
BIG 5 SHOWDOWN
-
0%
BASKETBALL IN SIOUX FALLS FOR SOME REASON
-
0%
Ohio-Buffalo
-
4%
BRONZE STALK
-
20%
My Big Ten basketball team is playing at this time
-
25%
Something else that you’ve forgotten
Wednesday Night
Don’t Watch This
Akron Zips at Miami Hydroxide Redhawks (-17, O/U 43.5) [6pm, ESPNU]
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets (-19, O/U 46.5) [6pm, ESPN2 — BATTLE IN THE GREAT BLACK SWAMP]
{MSOC} Ohio State vs. Penn State [5pm, BTN]
{MSOC} Michigan vs. Indiana [7pm, BTN]
Watch That
Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes
6pm | CBSSN | Bowling Green -8.5 | O/U 41.5 | BATTLE FOR THE ANNIVERSARY AWARD
College Basketball [MBB]
Lipscomb Bisons at Drake Bulldogs [7pm, ESPN+]
Jackson State Tigers at San Diego Toreros [9pm, ESPN+]
Utah Tech Trailblazers at Santa Clara Broncos [9pm, ESPN+]
It’s a bummer to see what’s happened to EMU this year—a pair of close losses to Central Michigan and Northern Illinois has them fighting for their bowl eligibility at 4-5—but man, is this quarterback play...woof. Austin Smith has not been an efficient passer, particularly on the road (1 TD:4 INT) and Samson Evans can be a knife-tipped bowling ball on a good day, but otherwise is just a big bruiser of a back.
EMU can, on a good day, drag anyone into the mud, and perhaps they’ll get lucky against Toledo.
As for the Battle for the Anniversary Award...CBS Sports, your thoughts?
Bowling Green— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) November 6, 2023
Well then, Bowling Green it is.
Poll
Wednesday night viewing?
-
14%
ANNIVERSARY AWARD
-
14%
GREAT BLACK SWAMP
-
4%
Akron-Miami
-
4%
College hoops
-
4%
Men’s soccer
-
9%
NBA
-
19%
NHL
-
28%
Something else, including nothing
Enjoy the midweek fun, friends.
