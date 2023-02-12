Big Ten Basketball: Super Sunday Open Thread

Saturday, February 11th

BoilerUp89: TJD had 28 points in 40 minutes., JHS had 21, and nobody else on the Hoosiers roster contributed all that much in this game. Although neither TJD nor JHS were overly efficient, they combined for 49/62 points, 8/12 assists, and 15/33 rebounds.

Michigan missed their last seven shots and nine of their last ten to go without a point in the final 5 minutes, 19 seconds of play.

MaximumSam: Somehow these teams combined for 0 points in the last three minutes of the game. Michigan didn’t score for the last five. I guess youthful point guards are the issue here, but dag, both teams have pretty good post options. Anyways, some warning signs for the Hoosiers - they keep looking pretty limited on the road. Their three point percentage drops from top 20 to top 220 on home/road splits. Considering all the March games are on the road, yikes.

BoilerUp89: With 15:03 left in the second half, Rutgers held a 47-41 lead. They wouldn’t score again until just 5:02 to play when they ended the Illini’s 19-0 run.

It was also nice to see Luke Goode make his return to the court after suffering an injury pre-season.

MaximumSam: Nice win for the Illini. I caught the second half, and they really got Rutgers’ vaunted defense in a blender for a while to go on a big run. Given the Knights struggles to score, that was all she wrote. Illinois only missed 15 threes, half of the thirty I predicted, so that’s a win too even if they only made 5.

BoilerUp89: Like our first two games, Maryland-Penn State featured long scoring droughts. The Nittany Lions had two five-minute long droughts. The first came early in the first half after Penn State scored their first points of the game and the second occurred from the 7 to 2 minute marks (allowing Maryland to turn a 3 point lead into a 12 point one).

Hakim Hart had 23 points to lead all scorers. Maryland held a big advantage at the free throw line going 18/23 to Penn State’s 2/4.

BoilerUp89: Nebrasketball put Wisconsin’s post season hopes in serious jeopardy. They did so through the shooting heroics of Keisei Tominaga (5 of 11 from three who lead all scorer with 22 and by suffocating the Badgers interior scorers. Despite both Wahl and Crowl playing 40 minutes, they combined for just 14 points on 5 of 19 shooting.

Sunday, February 12th

#44 Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6) at #230 Minnesota Gophers (7-15, 1-11), 12 pm, FS1

BoilerUp89: Iowa will try to avoid stubbing their toe in a road trip to their rival.

#34 Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6) at #46 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10), 12 pm, CBS

BoilerUp89: Michigan State draws the first opportunity to put Ohio State out of their misery in this noon headliner. At one point in time, the Buckeyes were 2-0 in Big Ten play.

MaximumSam: Oh, I don’ think anything is putting Buckeye fans out of our misery.

#5 Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2) at #48 Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5), 1 pm, BTN

BoilerUp89: In conference play, Purdue has the worst turnover rate out of any offense. Northwestern has the second best turnover rate out of the defenses. If Northwestern is going to pull off this victory, I’d suspect this fact is a large part of the reason why.

Northwestern also has a 7 footer to defend Zach Edey with.

MaximumSam: The Bengals got boned.