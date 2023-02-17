Here is what I would like to happen:
I would like to take you to Prague. I am not paying for the trip, of course; you can do that on your own.
We’ll have a nice time! We’ll go to U Medvidku for “the strongest beer in the world,” we’ll eat some tasty vepřové koleno at an outdoor cafe, and after a visit to the Lennon Wall, we’ll put a lock together on the Love Lock wall.
We’ll adjourn to the Strahov Monastic Brewery for some pivo.
I’ll quaff a dunkelweizen, you might have their pale ale. Across the glow of the candlelight, our conversation will turn to some of our favorite topics: international travel. open-sea kayaking. the campaigns of Gary Hart. the 1984 Cherry Bowl. Big Ten basketball.
And then you’ll say it.
I don’t want you to.
But you’ll say it.
“Yeah, but the refs screwed us that game.”
My face falls in the glow of the candlelight. I straighten up and pay the bill.
“Come on,” I say, “there’s something else I want to show you.”
“Isn’t it beautiful?” I ask. “Look at all the views from this third-floor window. How beautiful is the surrounding countryside. How wonderful that we could have seen this together. I only wish we could have seen more.”
“More?” you ask, concerned. “Are you OK?”
“I’m fine,” I respond. “Why would you be concerned about anything?”
“It’s just that after we were talking about the basketball game, you got kind of weird,” you reply, edging away from the window.
A single tear rolls down my cheek. “You could’ve just accepted that your guard play was inadequate,” I say, to no one in particular. “You shot 15% from three. It didn’t have to be like this.”
“Be like wha—” you stammer, before three men in top hats and coats seize you by the arms.
“I’m sorry,” I say, as the men pitch you out the window.
What a Thursday night in Big Ten basketball.
Maryland Terrapins 68, #3 Purdue Boilermakers 54
Iowa Hawkeyes 92, Ohio State Buckeyes 75
Full recaps coming later.
