Here is what I would like to happen:

I would like to take you to Prague. I am not paying for the trip, of course; you can do that on your own.

We’ll have a nice time! We’ll go to U Medvidku for “the strongest beer in the world,” we’ll eat some tasty vepřové koleno at an outdoor cafe, and after a visit to the Lennon Wall, we’ll put a lock together on the Love Lock wall.

We’ll adjourn to the Strahov Monastic Brewery for some pivo.

I’ll quaff a dunkelweizen, you might have their pale ale. Across the glow of the candlelight, our conversation will turn to some of our favorite topics: international travel. open-sea kayaking. the campaigns of Gary Hart. the 1984 Cherry Bowl. Big Ten basketball.

And then you’ll say it.

I don’t want you to.

But you’ll say it.

“Yeah, but the refs screwed us that game.”

My face falls in the glow of the candlelight. I straighten up and pay the bill.

“Come on,” I say, “there’s something else I want to show you.”

“Isn’t it beautiful?” I ask. “Look at all the views from this third-floor window. How beautiful is the surrounding countryside. How wonderful that we could have seen this together. I only wish we could have seen more.”

“More?” you ask, concerned. “Are you OK?”

“I’m fine,” I respond. “Why would you be concerned about anything?”

“It’s just that after we were talking about the basketball game, you got kind of weird,” you reply, edging away from the window.

A single tear rolls down my cheek. “You could’ve just accepted that your guard play was inadequate,” I say, to no one in particular. “You shot 15% from three. It didn’t have to be like this.”

“Be like wha—” you stammer, before three men in top hats and coats seize you by the arms.

“I’m sorry,” I say, as the men pitch you out the window.

What a Thursday night in Big Ten basketball.

Full recaps coming later.