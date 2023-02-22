Big Ten Basketball: Wednesday Open Thread

Standings

1. Purdue (13-4)

2. Northwestern (11-5)

3. Indiana (10-7)

4. Illinois, Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan State, Michigan (9-7)

10. Wisconsin, PSU (7-9)

12. Nebraska (7-10)

13. OSU (3-13)

14. Minnesota (1-14)

Tuesday, February 21st

MaximumSam: This was the Spartan team I envisioned in October, with their guards dominating the action while everyone attacked the glass. Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard combined for 45 points, and MSU doubled up the Hoosiers on offensive rebounds. The Hoosiers are still technically third in the conference, but seven teams now have seven losses. I better brush up on my tiebreakers.

BoilerUp89: Michigan State outrebounded Indiana by 9, their bench outscored the Hoosiers 17-6 (with 4 of the Hoosiers 6 bench points coming off free throws in the last two minutes and change), and forced TJD into 7 turnovers. Walker and Hoggard led the way, but the unsung hero for me was Kohler who played a very solid game on both ends of the floor.

In their first matchup, TJD had 31 points. In this one he had only 19 and coach Woodson ended up pulling him with four minutes left to get him the first significant in-game rest he's had in a month. Presumably that is to prep for Saturday's rivalry game.

Wednesday, February 22nd

#227 Minnesota Gophers (7-18, 1-14) at #31 Maryland Terrapins (18-9, 9-7), 6 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Maryland is one of those aforementioned seven, and a home game against Minny is all you would want to tie Indiana for third place. Their remaining schedule is actually pretty favorable, with this home game as well as one against Northwestern (gulp), but their away games are OSU and PSU.

BoilerUp89: This game would likely secure Marylands spot as the 4th B1G team in the tournament. Don't lose to Minnesota if you want to go dancing.

misdreavus79: Also don’t lose to Minnesota because you need to stay a Quad 1 game for later.

#47 Iowa Hawkeyes (17-10, 9-7) at #72 Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9), 8 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Iowa is yet another seven loss team, though their road is tougher. Way back when, Iowa lost their home game with Wisconsin in overtime, though that was without Kris Murray. That was two games before they lost to Eastern Illinois, who are currently next to last in the Ohio Valley Conference. Feels like a lifetime ago. Wisconsin is still hanging on the bubble - ESPN says they are the last team in right now. They finish at Michigan, home with Purdue, and at Minnesota. All wins matter these days. Torvik goes Badgers, 71-70.

BoilerUp89: Big rivalry game and both teams could really use a win - although Wisconsin's need is slightly higher. Wisconsin won the first matchup but Iowa was down a couple of key pieces and still took it to OT. Now fully healthy, the Hawkeyes will just need Fran to not have a meltdown.

misdreavus79: On the one hand, Wisconsin continuing to lose makes Penn State’s loss at home worse, but on the other, Iowa making it into the top 20 in the NET gives Penn Sate another Quad 1 win. So, I guess go Hawks.