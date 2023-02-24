March Madness Preview: The State of Men’s Big Ten Basketball Ahead Of The NCAA Tournament

We’re in a crucial stretch of basketball here with the Big Ten Tournament seeding still far from decided and a lot of teams from the league with a shot at March Madness.

If you own a sports blog platform, now seems like a bad time to axe all of your college sports podcasts. Nevertheless, here we are!

Right around the time I overhauled my recording setup to fix our long-standing audio issues, we got notice that SB Nation is deplatforming all of the podcasts for their college sports blogs as they continue slowly bleeding the network of everything that makes it worthwhile. Honestly, it almost seems like the goal of how SBN is being managed is to eliminate sports discourse and discussion that doesn’t take place on a major social media platform, because at one point they could have sold it to someone who understood its value. Instead, they’re slowly starving this place. While many of the more prominent voices on SBN have found much greater success elsewhere, we hobbyists aren’t quite sure what to make of all this.

Nevertheless, there’s basketball to discuss. So we have to, in one episode, recap the whole Big Ten men’s basketball season AND preview the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments!

Illinois: what’s their deal? This was recorded in the two hours before their game against Northwestern tipped off...so let’s see how my mood was!

Mike Woodson has Indiana humming. Is this a Sweet Sixteen team?

Iowa basketball: it has more in common with Iowa football than you think!

Have the rabid cyberbullies of Maryland been satisfied with a tournament caliber team in Kevin Willard’s first year?

Although Michigan is on the wrong side of the bubble, we unironically appreciate Hunter Dickinson’s relentless commitment to shitposting, both online and IRL

The baseline Michigan State season would still be pretty good for half the Big Ten

What in the hell happened to Minnesota Golden Gophers and what can they do about it?

Fred Hoiberg is making an incredible save out in Nebraska, finally taking a step forward after years in the wilderness

Hey, guess what, Northwestern? It’s The Year again! Chris Collins has to be a lock for coach of the year. How’d THIS happen?

Is Chris Holtmann on the hot seat at Ohio State? Probably not.

I remain confounded with how Penn State lost so many games with all this experience

How far can Purdue Boilermakers go in this year’s tournament?

The mantle of hideous basketball has finally been passed from Bo Ryan to Rutgers. Yet both make the field consistently!

Having failed to take up his predecessor’s mantle of Unwatchable Big Ten Basketball, Greg Gard has had a down year at Wisconsin for what feels like the first time. What now?

We appreciate y’all listening to us over the years. Don’t worry, we’ve got one more football-centric send-off for you. We’re playing the hits.