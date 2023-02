Are you smarter than me? Probably! But do you know wrestling better? Maybe! Test your skills in our conference tournament pick’em contest, hopefully correctly embedded below. If it doesn’t show up, go to https://forms.gle/rKcM18B4KSJPmdsp6

The rules are simple: Pick the top three finishers at each weight for the conference tournament, get three points for 1st, two for 2nd, and one for 3rd. Most points after the champions are crowned wins. Good luck!