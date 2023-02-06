 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl Time, TV, Odds, Line, Rosters, Streaming

What time is the Super Bowl? and other questions that burn.

By MNWildcat
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Wisconsin
Gene Steratore was an NFL referee and also a Big Ten basketball official. Fun!
The Super Bowl is here! You might be excited.

  • Teams: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles
  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
  • Time: 5:30pm CT
  • Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX Apps, probably
  • Line: Philadelphia -1.5
  • Total: 50.5

Because this is a Big Ten blog (and also I am obligated to hit 150 words for #SEO #content #reasons), here are all the Big Ten players in what they like to call The Big Game:

Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Nick Allegretti (G, Chiefs)

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Ihmir Smith-Marsette (WR, Chiefs — practice squad)

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

  • Frank Clark (DE, Chiefs)
  • Mike Danna (DE, Chiefs)
  • Chad Henne (QB, Chiefs)
  • Brandon Graham (DE, Eagles)

Michigan State Spartans

  • Josiah Scott (CB, Eagies)

Minnesota Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Dicaprio Bootle (DB, Chiefs — practice squad)
  • Cam Jurgens (C/G, Eagles)
  • Jack Stoll (TE, Eagles)
  • Ndamukong Suh (DT, Eagles)

Northwestern Wildcats

  • Mike Kafka (OC, Chiefs)*
    * Yes, I shoehorned this in. No, I don’t care that one of YOUR alums is coaching in the Superb Owl.

Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Trey Sermon (RB, Eagles)

Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Miles Sanders (RB, Eagles)

Purdue Boilermakers

  • George Karlaftis (DE, Chiefs)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Michael Burton (FB, Chiefs)
  • Isiah Pacheco (RB, Chiefs)

Wisconsin Badgers

  • Leo Chenal (LB, Chiefs)
  • Melvin Gordon (RB, Chiefs — practice squad)
  • TJ Edwards (LB, Eagles)

