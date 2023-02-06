Super Bowl Time, TV, Odds, Line, Rosters, Streaming

The Super Bowl is here! You might be excited.

Teams: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 Time: 5:30pm CT

5:30pm CT Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Apps, probably

FOX Apps, probably Line: Philadelphia -1.5

Philadelphia -1.5 Total: 50.5

Because this is a Big Ten blog (and also I am obligated to hit 150 words for #SEO #content #reasons), here are all the Big Ten players in what they like to call The Big Game:

Nick Allegretti (G, Chiefs)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (WR, Chiefs — practice squad)

Frank Clark (DE, Chiefs)

Mike Danna (DE, Chiefs)

Chad Henne (QB, Chiefs)

Brandon Graham (DE, Eagles)

Josiah Scott (CB, Eagies)

Dicaprio Bootle (DB, Chiefs — practice squad)

Cam Jurgens (C/G, Eagles)

Jack Stoll (TE, Eagles)

Ndamukong Suh (DT, Eagles)

Mike Kafka (OC, Chiefs)*

* Yes, I shoehorned this in. No, I don’t care that one of YOUR alums is coaching in the Superb Owl.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Trey Sermon (RB, Eagles)

Miles Sanders (RB, Eagles)

George Karlaftis (DE, Chiefs)

Michael Burton (FB, Chiefs)

Isiah Pacheco (RB, Chiefs)