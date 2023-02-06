Super Bowl Time, TV, Odds, Line, Rosters, Streaming

The Super Bowl is here! You might be excited.
- Teams: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
- Time: 5:30pm CT
- Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOX Apps, probably
- Line: Philadelphia -1.5
- Total: 50.5
Because this is a Big Ten blog (and also I am obligated to hit 150 words for #SEO #content #reasons), here are all the Big Ten players in what they like to call The Big Game:
Illinois Fighting Illini
- Nick Allegretti (G, Chiefs)
Indiana Hoosiers
Iowa Hawkeyes
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette (WR, Chiefs — practice squad)
Maryland Terrapins
Michigan Wolverines
- Frank Clark (DE, Chiefs)
- Mike Danna (DE, Chiefs)
- Chad Henne (QB, Chiefs)
- Brandon Graham (DE, Eagles)
Michigan State Spartans
- Josiah Scott (CB, Eagies)
Minnesota Gophers
Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Dicaprio Bootle (DB, Chiefs — practice squad)
- Cam Jurgens (C/G, Eagles)
- Jack Stoll (TE, Eagles)
- Ndamukong Suh (DT, Eagles)
Northwestern Wildcats
- Mike Kafka (OC, Chiefs)*
* Yes, I shoehorned this in. No, I don’t care that one of YOUR alums is coaching in the Superb Owl.
Ohio State Buckeyes
- Trey Sermon (RB, Eagles)
Penn State Nittany Lions
- Miles Sanders (RB, Eagles)
Purdue Boilermakers
- George Karlaftis (DE, Chiefs)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Michael Burton (FB, Chiefs)
- Isiah Pacheco (RB, Chiefs)
Wisconsin Badgers
- Leo Chenal (LB, Chiefs)
- Melvin Gordon (RB, Chiefs — practice squad)
- TJ Edwards (LB, Eagles)
