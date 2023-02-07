Oh, Purdue. You big banana.
Big Ten Bracketology
- No shame in a road loss to a ranked rival, I suppose. Still, for Purdue...is this as good as it’s going to get?
- Indiana should vault up onto a 5-line from all except the stingiest like Jerry Palm. This is a team I’m very excited to pick against in a 5-12 upset.
- But the 5-line the Indiana’s approaching is going to outstrip that 5- or 6-seed afforded Rutgers, who’s trending toward the “Sure, we’ve gotta rank you, but...I mean...we all get it, right?” territory of “Here’s a blue-blood in R1, good luck.” I, for one, won’t be sad to see them go.
- Meanwhile Illinois looks like they’ll get a tough out in R1, too. With the “fun” bubble looking weak this year—few mid-majors and only 8 conferences with multi-bid situations, by SBNation’s metrics—the Big Ten’s NCAA Tournament woes may only get worse.
- Imagine, for example a first round in which Iowa has to try to defend the Arkansas Razorbacks. Dear God. Imagine that carnage.
- Tell me what to believe about Maryland. Are they good? Are they not? Why are they here? I am genuinely asking.
- Michigan State will probably hold down a 10-seed at something dumb like 18-14, beat some ACC team like Pitt, and we’ll all move on with our lives after Texas strangles them.
Sorry, bad choice of words.
After Texas whups them.
Sorry, I’ll try again.
After Tex—
- Hey, Northwestern’s back in the NIT! Just as things should be. (I don’t mind the optimism that they could hold onto a 10- or 11-seed, and they play enough defense that who knows...but also, just let Chase Audige and Boo Buie try to gun their way to the NIT title. It’s what this team is.)
- They’re likely joined by wisconsin, Penn State, and Michigan. And isn’t that really what the Big Ten is this year? Just a collection of NIT teams and maybe Purdue, too?
Poll
Who makes it off the bubble?
-
38%
Michigan State only
-
38%
Michigan State and Northwestern
-
3%
Michigan State, Northwestern, and Penn State
-
0%
Michigan State, Northwestern, and wisconsin
-
7%
Michigan State and wisconsin
-
11%
Michigan State and Penn State
-
0%
Some other combination of teams you’ve neglected
Poll
How many Big Ten teams go to the NIT?
-
0%
0
-
3%
1
-
10%
2
-
50%
3
-
35%
4
