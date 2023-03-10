Big Ten Basketball: Day 3 Open Thread

Thursday, March 9th

Iowa and Ohio State just played hot potato on a basketball court.



The beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/mlKKS9EwVL — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 9, 2023

BoilerUp89: It’s happening? Penn State beat Illinois and gives their resume a much needed boost. Hopefully this is enough to keep them on the right side of the bubble. Andrew Funk has 20 points on 6/9 three point shooting.

MaximumSam: Well, a lower seed had to lose sometime.

Friday, March 10th

#37 Rutgers Scarlet Knights v. #6 Purdue Boilermakers, 11 am, BTN

BoilerUp89: Got to love work from home Fridays. Purdue gets a chance to get revenge against Rutgers. Unfortunately for the Boilers there is a 1 next to their name and they don’t do well against Rutgers in those situations. Rutgers by 1 on a buzzer beater.

#57 Ohio State Buckeyes v. #28 Michigan State Spartans, 1:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Sparty clubbed the Buckeyes in their first game. Sparty won a close but fun game in East Lansing for their second game. I’m no statistician, but the trends are saying Go Bucks.

#49 Penn State Nittany Lions v. #34 Northwestern Wildcats, 5:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: The Nits got a much needed win for their NCAA hopes against Illinois, but they are still close enough to the bubble to want some insurance. PSU did win their first game in overtime. Plus it seems like that the Wildcats, not having any idea what to do with themselves with the double bye, have been trying to inhale poppers out of a Cheez Whiz can for two days.

#29 Maryland Terrapins v. #31 Indiana Hoosiers, 8 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Neutral site Maryland was just fine last night, though Away Maryland also beat Minnesota so who knows. The Terps won their only meeting this year, 66-55, holding Hood-Schifino to just three points. The Hoosiers probably need a bit more than that. Props to BTN for putting the best game of the day in “Prime Time,” even though Big Ten Prime Time is like 4 pm. Bed makes a strong competitor.

Bubble relevant games from elsewhere the nation

Yesterday:

Lot of bubble teams lost while Florida Atlantic hasn’t given up the CUSA auto bid yet.

Mississippi State Bulldogs 69, Florida Gators 68 (OT)

Duke Blue Devils 96, Pittsburgh Panthers 69

Kansas Jayhawks 78, West Virginia Mountaineers 61

San Jose State Spartans 81, Nevada Wolf Pack 77 (OT)

Oregon Ducks 75, Washington State Cougars 70

Florida Atlantic Owls 75, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 51

Virginia Cavaliers 68, North Carolina Tarheels 59

Texas Longhorns 60, Oklahoma State Cowboys 47

Boise State Broncos 87, UNLV Rebels 76 (OT)

Clemson Tigers 80, NC State Wolfpack 54

Utah State Aggies 91, New Mexico Lobos 76

Arizona State Sun Devils 77, USC Trojans 72

Today’s bubble teams in actions:

Mississippi State Bulldogs v. Alabama Crimson Tide - 12 pm ESPN

Oregon Ducks v. UCLA Bruins - 8 pm PAC12

Boise State Broncos v. Utah State Aggies - 10:59 pm CBSSN

Clemson Tigers v. Virginia Cavaliers - 8:30 pm ESPN

Arizona State Sun Devils v. Arizona Wildcats - 10:30 pm ESPN

Today’s bid thief opportunities:

Florida Atlantic Owls v. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (semis) - 11:30 am CBSSN

Houston Cougars v. East Carolina Pirates (quarters) - 12 pm ESPN2

Memphis Tigers v. UCF Knights (quarters) - 6 pm ESPNU

San Diego State Aztecs v. San Jose Spartans (semis) - 8:30 pm CBSSN