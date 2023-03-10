Men’s Big Ten Basketball Name of the Year Tournament 2023: Round of 8

Welcome back to the Big Ten Tournament But For Fun Names. It’s Day 3, which means that like the basketball event, we’re in the quarterfinals. The Round of 8. The matches that set the matches that set the field for the finals.

Voting closes at midnight central time every day. In case you missed it yesterday, here’s what happened in the Round of 16:

Anyway, let’s get to the polls!

As expected, Booboo dropped the hammer on Penn State Nittany Lions winning 73-30. Zed on the other hand won the closest matchup of the day with a 52-49 win over Andrew Funk. By a super narrow margin, Key silenced the funk. Personally, I wanted the funk, but the voters wouldn’t give up the funk. I wanted the funk. I had to have that funk.

Poll Match 11 Boo Buie

Zed Key vote view results 78% Boo Buie (33 votes)

21% Zed Key (9 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Michigan‘s McDaniel dug himself an early hole and went on to get pounded by Dick 69-30. Meanwhile, Oleg Kojenets was the victim of the biggest upset so far, probably as a result of being a tad overseeded.

Poll Match 12 Carson Dick

Jordan Geronimo vote view results 47% Carson Dick (19 votes)

52% Jordan Geronimo (21 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Match 13: (2) Dain Dainja vs (10) Justice Sueing

As it turned out, a Kopp ran from Dainja. Perhaps Miller Kopp thought about fentanyl and started hyperventilating, as Kopps are known to do. Either way, the Double D won decisively 83-12. The other upset victim yesterday was Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who as it turns out was only a one-round mag...which sounds like it’s just the chamber. But he’s out like Pat Chambers.

Well, not in the same manner as Pat Chambers...although in this case someone involved is Sueing.

Poll Match 13 Dain Dainja

Justice Sueing vote view results 67% Dain Dainja (27 votes)

32% Justice Sueing (13 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Match 14: (6) Denim Dawson vs (3) Wilhelm Breidenbach

Both Cornhuskers won their matches by similar margins, with Denim proving his durability in a 60-33 win and Wilhelm commanding a 61-29 victory with absolute authority.

The first and likely only battle between teammates in the tournament! Who comes out on top?