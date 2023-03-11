Bracketology: YOU* DID IT!

Four teams left in the Big Ten Tournament! It’s Purdue and Indiana and, as we all predicted, Penn State and Ohio State.

So how has that affected NCAA Tournament projections?

B1G Bracketology

B1G Talking Points

Through dint of doing...well, I’m not exactly sure what, Purdues has leapt back over UCLA onto the 1-seed line. Congratties, Boilers! Need to avoid serve being broken today and it’s a 1-seed in the Dance, probably?

as a 10-over-7 upset, or the first-round team to lose by the most. In a cruel twist of fate, we’ve received intelligence from the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee that in a break with precedent, Illinois will play Penn State in the first round. Our deepest condolences to Thumpasaurus.

In more seriousness, a richly-earned congratulations to Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State , who have found their form at the right time and played their way into the Dance. I was impressed at how well the man I am now calling Shrewd-sberry managed the emotions and runs of the Northwestern game yesterday. A shootout between the Lions and Mizzou would be a great first-round matchup; Iowa State grab-balling the Lions on the perimeter would not.

earning a 14-seed. MAKE IT HAPPEN. Nebraska...we believed :( we all believed.

Let me know what I got wrong, and be sure to join today's open thread of games and vote in our B1G Name of the Year tournament:

Thanks as always for reading OTE.