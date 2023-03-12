Men’s Basketball Big Ten Name Of The Year Tournament: THE FLAMBOYANT FOUR

What? Uh. What time is it?

Looks like I forgot to post the semifinals yesterday, which means that this particular college championship game will be played on a weekday, just as God and TV executives intended.

That means it’ll go past the end of the Big Ten Tournament. I told you people that Penn State was the greatest basketball team on earth and you wouldn’t listen. You thought Illinois was just mid. That might be true, but so is more than half the Big Ten

In any case, we’re down to the cream of the crop here. I might consider leaving these polls open clear into tomorrow morning.

Here’s what happened in the quarterfinals:

The current state of the bracket is as follows:

We’re down to four names representing four different schools. I’ve felt from the beginning that this was a two horse race, but we’ll see what the voting public thinks.

Boo Buie is definitely the best player in this bracket. Carson Dick is more of a role player, but that made it all the more whimsical when the ball would go to him and the play-by-play guy would just say “Dick.”

A guy for whose name I have a whole playlist who sports what I can only really describe as dragon hair versus the perpetually goggled Basket Kaizer. What a matchup

