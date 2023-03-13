OTE March Madness Bracket Challenges: Same Old Song, Same Old Dance

You know the drill by now. We set up Bracket Challenges, you pick games, winners can have a FanPost front-paged.

We’re currently working on the Big Ten Tournament results, but it looks like misdreavus79 tied for first, so shame on you all for letting that happen.

This year, as ever, we’re using ESPN. Men’s and women’s challenges, max 2 entries per bracket. If we feel particularly creative we might add in something Big Ten-related (picking each team’s performances, perhaps), but since most of the men’s teams are going to bomb out in the first round, there doesn’t feel like much of a point.

Men’s Tournament Challenge

A slight thank-you to MrBrown for re-posting this, though as I looked at the group it turns out I was the one who created it last year, so the biggest thank-you goes to me, as always.

Group Name: Off Tackle Empire

Off Tackle Empire Password: sherman

sherman Direct Link: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2023/en/group?groupID=3088627

Women’s Tournament Challenge

Group Name: Off Tackle Empire

Off Tackle Empire Password: marywalker

marywalker Direct Link: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket-women/2023/en/group?groupID=89203

Actually, if you have ideas for a Big Ten bracket challenge of some kind, feel free to let us know in the comments and we’ll see what we can whip up by Thursday morning. Thanks as always for reading OTE!