2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships: How-to-watch, Open Thread Day One

Today’s the day! Wrestling starts at 10AM God’s Time, which means you’re running out of time to get all read up on the action and get your pick’em entry in.

That is up to a record-breaking 137 entries, by the way.

You can follow along with the action, with live mat scores and updating brackets, on Trackwrestling.

You can catch up on all of our previews below:

Related All our NCAA tournament coverage

Now, how to watch. ESPN owns the rights to this year’s NCAA championships, and their coverage begins on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 11AM CST. ESPNU will have announcers and whiparound coverage, while individual mats and an all-mat view are available on ESPN+. That should include pigtails and round one action. At 6PM, turn over to ESPN for session two coverage, which will include the second round and a fair bit of consolation action. You can still get alternative coverage on ESPN+, and that’s the case for the entire tournament.

Day two starts again at 11AM on ESPNU with quarterfinals action, as well as consolation matches up until the blood rounds. Blood rounds and semifinals will start at 7PM on ESPN, and like my cohort said in yesterday’s big boys’ preview, that’s the timeslot to watch if you’re gonna watch any of it.

3rd, 5th, and 7th place matches start at 10AM on ESPNU, and the finals are scheduled for 6PM on ESPN. Hopefully that’s enough wrestling to get you through the long off-season (though freestyle exists and you should watch it). Behave in the comments below. Or don’t. Go Hawks.

Poll O/U 4.5 Penn State champions? Over

Under vote view results 40% Over (12 votes)

60% Under (18 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now