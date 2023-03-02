Big Ten Basketball: Thursday Open Thread

Wednesday, March 1st

MaximumSam: Penn State needed a win, and behind Cam Wynter’s 24 points they scratched it out. Though this shot was the most important.

CAM WYNTER WINS IT!



Penn State secures a massive road win to keep its at-large hopes alive. pic.twitter.com/8FSDkVq8h9 — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) March 2, 2023

misdreavus79: I’m pretty sure I’m going to have a heart attack before the season ends.

BoilerUp89: I really appreciate everyone's commitment to the bit to make sure Purdue gets the outright title regardless of what they do.

MaximumSam: Look at the Baby Buckeyes, now on a two game winning streak. Break ‘em up. Felix Okpara had a double double as well as three blocks. The Buckeyes haven’t shown much rim protection in some time - nice to see some rejections of the weak sauce. For Maryland, it was yet another loss on the road.

BoilerUp89: Road Maryland isn’t a tournament team. Road Maryland isn’t a NIT team.

Thursday, March 2nd

MaximumSam: With Northwestern and Maryland losing, the Wolverines are in second place by themselves. Which means Purdue could wrap up sole possession of the conference before they even tip off. Illinois got a tough break when Jayden Epps went down with a concussion in practice. His status is uncertain but it seems pretty unlikely he plays tonight. Also no word on Jett Howard, though he’s a lot more likely to play. Matthew Mayer has apparently recovered from his “caffeine induce euphoria” and should play as well. Torvik goes Illini, 76-72.

BoilerUp89: With the health issues plaguing Illinois, I wouldnt be shocked if Michigan wins. Which means yet another season where Juwan Howard goes from terrible to lets pull the rabbit out of this hat.

BoilerUp89: The only way Rutgers misses the tournament is if they lose this game.

#5 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) at #68 Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10), 8 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Purdue goes for the conference, while Wisconsin tries to hang on to the bubble. Currently one of the last four in on Bracketology, a big win over Purdue would do wonders for their resume. Torvik doesn’t believe, and goes Purdue on the road, 63-59.

BoilerUp89: Purdue has a chance to clinch the outright title tonight and can do it against the team the prevented them from winning a share last year.