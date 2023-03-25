NCAA Men’s, Women’s Basketball Tournament Weekend Open Thread

Busy week, busy life. Apparently Michigan State bombed outta the NCAA Tournament, so the Big Ten is done? Surely we’re all taking this rationally and not—

Well. OK. I see!

Regardless of all that, the conference is still alive in women’s basketball—in fact, three teams are still kicking in postseason play, with Iowa, Maryland, and OSU all still alive. The Hawkeyes advanced to the Elite Eight last night, and the Terps and Buckeyes will try to do the same today.

No real big previews for you unless other writers have something to say, as I’m unpacking and laundering from the last work trip and gearing up to go on another tomorrow morning. Exciting times!

Saturday, March 25

All times CT, all lines taken from ESPN, all errors intentional.

NCAA Women’s Tournament (Sweet Sixteen)

10:30am | ESPN | MD -5 | O/U 137.5 | Greenville, SC

MNW: There’s an interesting timeline in which Brenda Frese sticks around and turns Minnesota into a women’s basketball powerhouse. I always forget she was only in Minneapolis for one year.

On the Notre Dame side, I’ll be honest: I didn’t even know Muffet McGraw was gone.

1pm | ESPN | SCar -16.5 | O/U 127.5 | Greenville, SC

[3] Ohio State Buckeyes vs. [2] UConn Huskies

3pm | ABC | UConn -10 | O/U 145 | Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle)

MNW: Thanks for playing, Buckeyes. It was nice while it lasted.

5:30pm | ESPN2 | EVEN | O/U 137.5 | Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle)

MNW: I think I’m tied for sixth in the OTE Women’s Bracket Pick’em Challenge—please do not ask me how I’m doing on the men’s side, thanks—but I didn’t know VaTech would just be a basic pick’em against Tennessee. I learned something!

NCAA Men’s Tournament (Elite Eight)

[9] Florida Atlantic Owls vs. [3] Kansas State Wildcats

5:09pm | TBS | K-State -2 | O/U 144 | Madison Square Garden

MNW: The K-State argue-oop might be my favorite play I’ve ever seen in a Tournament game. That it knocked out Michigan State is just gravy.

[4] UConn Huskies vs. [3] Gonzaga Bulldogs

7:49pm | TBS | UConn -2.5 | O/U 154 | T-Mobile Arena (Vegas)

MNW: I hate Gonzaga. I am so goddamn tired of Drew Timme and this bullshit program just pulling shit out of their ass and it working. And I think I genuinely like Mick Cronin. So that game the other night blew.

Sunday, March 26

NCAA Men’s Tournament (Elite Eight)

[6] Creighton Bluejays vs. [5] San Diego State Aztecs

1:20pm | CBS | Creighton -1.5 | O/U 133.5 | KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

MNW: Must hate my Big East rival Jays. But why did this need to be a thing, NCAA?

Go Aztecs, who have made clogging the paint into a work of damned art.

Also, there was this:

MARTIN: wow if Princeton wins they’ll be in the Elite 8!



FRASIER: they’re already in an Elite 8 - the Ivy League



NILES: yes but that’s technically the Elite 7 Plus Cornell — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) March 25, 2023

4:05pm | CBS | Texas -4 | O/U 150 | T-Mobile Center (KCMO)

MNW: Go hurricane.

Not like, Miami, just a hurricane to hit the building.

I guess it’s Kansas City: go tornado.

NCAA Women’s Tournament (Elite Eight)

[9] Miami Hurricanes vs. [3] LSU Tigers

6pm | ESPN | Line, Total TBD | Greenville, SC

MNW: I just...I mean...

I almost have to hand it to her looking like Cruella de Belle. How many Muppets died to make that monstrosity, Kim?!

8pm | ESPN | Line, Total TBD | Seattle, WA

Having just been to the hog confinement lot that is Iowa, nothing would make me happier than Caitlin Clark hitting a game-winning shot and then, in the postgame press conference, denouncing the horrific Iowa anti-trans bills.

I hope the state collectively explodes, and with all the ag runoff in the water, it could happen!

Have a good time, gang. I’ll be watching soccer or throwing a sawbuck on black 33.