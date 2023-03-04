Big Ten Wrestling Tournament How-to-Watch and Open Thread

Today’s the day! It’s officially the postseason for the best wrestling conference, and we’re here to provide you with everything you need to follow the action.

How to watch:

Big Ten Network’s plans for the #B1GWrestle Championships in Ann Arbor next week, if you’re into that kind of thing. pic.twitter.com/Df07dNyfta — Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) February 23, 2023

Find all the brackets here:

Thank you Cody, for providing all the links.

If you’re reading this before 9AM, check out our pick’em challenge (I’ll probably leave it open a little longer than that):

https://www.offtackleempire.com/2023/2/28/23615714/big-ten-conference-wrestling-tournament-pickem-contest-2023-iowa-penn-state

Also if you entered that before there as a spot for "name," you should go re-enter. Sorry!

Previews:

Lightweights

Upperweights

There's also the other conferences:

https://www.offtackleempire.com/2023/3/3/23621547/how-to-watch-every-conference-wrestling-tournament-big-12-eiwa-brackets-preseeds-pac-12-mac

Plus, follow the action on Trackwrestling

And if that’s not enough for you, be sure to check out the comments for some live threading of today’s action.