All Iowa had to do was beat Nebraska, and they’d locked up a double-bye:

Big Ten Tournament Seeding - The Final 16 Scenarios: pic.twitter.com/86GAMpXDC8 — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 5, 2023

The Hawkeyes then forgot how to shoot the ball in the second half and lost, at home, to Nebraska. Suddenly, teams like Northwestern and Indiana had a lifeline.

With just two (relevant) games to go, this was how the conference stood:

Simplified version as Wisconsin-Minnesota game no longer has an impact on seeding: pic.twitter.com/HpvJk1gsiM — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 5, 2023

With just over 13 minutes left, Michigan led Indiana by 12, giving the Wolverines a sniff at the 2-seed and—

Oh.

And so now, this is what you get in the Big Ten Tournament:

Your guess is as good as mine, and we’ll have the bracket pick’em challenge up soon.

B1G Talking Points

Should Purdue have fallen to the 2-line in Lunardi’s projections? I don’t know that I’m taking UCLA over the Boilers, but as a “whichever team slips up first” kind of competition, it’s compelling.

Poll Who’s your final 1-seed? Purdue

UCLA vote view results 54% Purdue (60 votes)

45% UCLA (50 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Indiana solidly earned the 4-seed they’ll get with that come-from-ahead win over Michigan. Some slippery MAAC- or CAA-style team waits, and I for one would LOVE if it was Rick Pitino’s Iona.

solidly earned the 4-seed they’ll get with that come-from-ahead win over Michigan. Some slippery MAAC- or CAA-style team waits, and I for one would LOVE if it was Rick Pitino’s Iona. When Minnesota’s on your schedule, the only winning move is not to play. Michigan State didn’t have to for an obviously valid reason, but their NET and, perhaps, their seed might climb to a 6 as a result.

didn’t have to for an obviously valid reason, but their NET and, perhaps, their seed might climb to a 6 as a result. Northwestern fans would do well to hope for a run in the Big Ten Tourney — the difference between a 3-seed like Kansas State or Tennessee and a 2-seed like Baylor or Arizona is big. Get off that 7-seed line.

Poll What seed does Northwestern get? 5

6

7

8 vote view results 7% 5 (8 votes)

39% 6 (42 votes)

40% 7 (43 votes)

13% 8 (14 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Please note that advice does not apply to Iowa , who deserve your scorn and ridicule and also a hamblasting by Arizona.

, who deserve your scorn and ridicule and also a hamblasting by Arizona. Illinois feels like a real wildcard of a 7-seed in the BTT and 8-seed in the Dance. I could see them running with Arkansas or getting blown the fuck out by the Hogs.

feels like a real wildcard of a 7-seed in the BTT and 8-seed in the Dance. I could see them running with Arkansas or getting blown the fuck out by the Hogs. I still don’t know or understand Maryland , and I don’t want to.

, and I don’t want to. Rutgers did not look like a team that belonged in the Dance to me. Interesting that Lunardi has them as one of the last teams getting a bye while Palm doesn’t even have them as one of the First Four Out, but perhaps the First Four is a landing option.

did not look like a team that belonged in the Dance to me. Interesting that Lunardi has them as one of the last teams getting a bye while Palm doesn’t even have them as one of the First Four Out, but perhaps the First Four is a landing option. Similar conversation for Michigan , but it’d be hilarious if that chokejob against Indiana cost the Howards a shot at the tourney. I’d have them in the First Four as well, but that’d be three Big Ten teams, because...

, but it’d be hilarious if that chokejob against Indiana cost the Howards a shot at the tourney. I’d have them in the First Four as well, but that’d be three Big Ten teams, because... If Penn State isn’t in the Dance...well, it wouldn’t be the least understandable thing in the world, but it sure feels like the Nitty Kitties have done enough.

isn’t in the Dance...well, it wouldn’t be the least understandable thing in the world, but it sure feels like the Nitty Kitties have done enough. The same cannot be said for wisconsin — anyone who still has them in the tournament should be sack-tapped on public television for my enjoyment.

— anyone who still has them in the tournament should be sack-tapped on public television for my enjoyment. Nebraska: start hoping that every mid-major regular-season champion wins their conference tournament. Every. Last. One. Husker fans’ ability to fill PBA and the late-season surge should convince the NIT committee to take a flyer on seeded Nebraska getting a home game against someone like Bradley, but you never know.

Poll Rutgers: In.

First Four.

NIT. vote view results 24% In. (32 votes)

34% First Four. (45 votes)

40% NIT. (53 votes) 130 votes total Vote Now

Poll Michigan. In.

First Four.

NIT.

Home. vote view results 6% In. (9 votes)

16% First Four. (23 votes)

64% NIT. (89 votes)

12% Home. (18 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Penn State: In.

First Four.

NIT.

Home. vote view results 39% In. (57 votes)

35% First Four. (52 votes)

21% NIT. (31 votes)

3% Home. (5 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Poll wisconsin: In.

First Four.

NIT.

Home. vote view results 7% In. (10 votes)

13% First Four. (18 votes)

50% NIT. (69 votes)

29% Home. (41 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now