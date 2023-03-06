B1G Wrestling Pick’em Results

If you entered your results shortly after I launched the contest, you may have mentioned two errors: I repeated a weight, and I FORGOT TO ASK FOR NAMES. Fortunately this was caught fairly quickly, and the majority of our 68 entries were named. And the unnamed entries didn’t do great overall. Except for one, and that’s one part of our three-way tie for first. So congrats to PSUOG, Sam Y, and... someone else. I did not write a tiebreaker (I obviously rushed this), but credit to PSUOG for getting the most correct champions with 9, only missing 197. I hate inserting tables, so have fun scrolling down. Also, I shortened last names out of a respect for privacy. Some people did not include a last name in their entry, which is totally allowed but may make it a little difficult to find yourself. I did not shorten “Rusty Hooch” because I assume it’s a joke and it made me laugh. If that’s your real name, I am very, very sorry.
T1. [unnamed] 38
PSUOG 38
Sam Y. 38
T4. BoilerLion31 37
HWAHSQB 37
John K 37
7. JOYCE E 35
T8. Josh K 34
Jim S 34
Ryan B 34
Ron L 34
T12. chris w 33
John H 33
T14. [unnamed] 32
Douglas W. 32
T16. [unnamed] 30
[unnamed] 30
the wrestling expert 30
Tony K 30
Chris S 30
RJR 30
spigmana 30
Atinat 30
frederick s. 30
Jeffrey P. 30
T26. Jordan 29
Jim S2 29
Rusty Hooch 29
Cody B. 29
30. Schnarf 28
T31. James S. 27
John 27
T33. [unnamed] 26
[unnamed] 26
Todd D. 26
Ron W. 26
Patrick L. 26
T38. [unnamed] 25
Cole 25
COACH B APHS 25
Matthew C B. 25
BEVERLY 25
Steve M. 25
Kevin J. 25
T45. Richard C. I. 24
Borg 24
Ron M. 24
T48. [unnamed] 23
Clint F 23
Husker1050 23
john s. 23
T52. David L. 22
Ted S 22
T54. [unnamed] 21
[unnamed] 21
Paul B. 21
Greco Thrown 5 21
Martin W. 21
T59. [unnamed] 20
[unnamed] 20
Gozer 20
62. TeeJay 18
T63. [unnamed] 17
[unnamed] 17
T65. Richard W. 16
Jaden H. 16
67. FriskyBadgersCP3 10
68. [unnamed] 9
69. Nice
